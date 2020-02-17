Denver band Tennis is giving Colorado young bands a head start

%MINIFYHTML6a54898ae35c75bfd28fbea312da476c11% %MINIFYHTML6a54898ae35c75bfd28fbea312da476c12%

In 2018, singer and songwriter Esmé Patterson had prepared a list of producers to help turn her latest batch of demos into "There Will Come Soft Rains," her debut on the main label. None were in Denver.

But then, an old friend approached. Alaina Moore, a fellow Front Range native, and with her husband Patrick Riley, half of the indie-rock tennis duo, noticed that it had been a while since Patterson's last album, "We Were Wild," 2016, and she He asked if I had been sitting in town. She was; They went to work.

%MINIFYHTML6a54898ae35c75bfd28fbea312da476c13% %MINIFYHTML6a54898ae35c75bfd28fbea312da476c14%

"I definitely wouldn't have made the record in Denver if it weren't for tennis," Patterson said.

%MINIFYHTML6a54898ae35c75bfd28fbea312da476c15% %MINIFYHTML6a54898ae35c75bfd28fbea312da476c16%

While the Denver rock environment has given rise to some national artists, the scene industry, which primarily includes music production houses, lags behind that of comparable cities such as Portland, Oregon and Austin, Texas. Partly because, while they are here, few of those acts have bought back in the local industry.

Mutually damaging, Tennis's three-year record label is changing that. Although they are not the only high-level producers in the city, the name of Tennis has national influence, which gives our flourishing rock music industry an exceptional asset: a shop with which national events will travel to Denver to to work.

"The production of records here is important," said Patterson, a veteran of the Boulder-born music industry who once joined Tennis live on "The Late Show with David Letterman." "It gives a sense of credibility and an international look at what is happening here musically."

A music producer is for an album what a director is for a movie, or an editor for a writer. They take creative and raw output and make it a coherent whole, often taking its own turn.

To that end, Tennis has built its dream studio in the members' Five Points garage, a testament to more than a decade they have spent touring and recording with people like Patrick Carney of The Black Keys, who produced the second effort of the band, and the late Richard Swift, mutual collaborator of Nathaniel Rateliff. The jewel in the crown is a Studer 269 mixing console, which they used in "Swimmer," which was released on Friday, February 14.

"Lou Reed used it on several albums," Moore said.

So far, that studio has produced some singles, two EPs and two full-length albums for artists from all over North America, including Nashville Airpark's sister duo, Johnny Payne of Vancouver and Beauty Queen, based in Los Angeles.

If it weren't for Tennis, the artists said in emails, none of these bands would have come to Denver to make an album.

"We were in town to work with Patrick and Alaina," he said through an Airpark representative, whose EP "Songs of Airpark," produced by Tennis, was released last February. "The fact that they live in Denver was a good advantage."

Denver artists are also getting involved. In addition to the duo's self-produced "Swimmer,quot;, two other albums produced by Tennis will be released in the coming weeks: "There Will Come Soft Rains,quot; by Patterson, and "Hurts Being Alive,quot; by Down Time, both will be released on March 6.

"It means a lot to be able to provide something in Denver that we had to look for in our early days," Moore said. "Finally I feel that we are in a place where we can stay and apply what we learned and offer it back to our city."

For Patterson, that meant not having to book an expensive trip out of town to cut his debut at the record companies.

Patterson spent "several years,quot; trying to find the right producer for "There Will Come Soft Rains," his fourth solo effort (he was a leading member of the Boulder Paper Bird folk group). That was not an easy task, underlining the sexism that permeates the world of production, an arm dominated by men from an industry dominated by men.

"Being able to record an album where one of the producers was a woman was a great thing, and being able to do it in Denver was wonderful," Patterson said.

Patterson and Tennis cut the album in two weeks, a "whirlwind," said Patterson, who produced one of his proudest works. "And it was largely a product of that collaboration with tennis."

He was introduced to Jim Eno, the drummer of the Austin Spoon rock band, who would mix the album.

"Only they who work in Denver open different doors that would not otherwise be open," he said.

That wisdom is even more useful for small local bands unknown outside Front Range. That was the hope of Denver's own Down Time when they called the band's manager cold at the end of 2018 to produce and mix their debut LP.

"It sounded like a crazy idea," said leader Alyssa Maunders. "We did not expect to receive an answer."

But nine months later, they met in Moore and Riley's studio, facing each other.

Although it is not a magic bullet, having the name of Tennis attached to a project is a significant currency, one that was taken into account for almost all the bands interviewed for this piece.

But the band has as much to offer as a mentor as a cosign.

"The value of working with them was not only that they promoted us in a crossed way, but in being able to listen to what they had learned as they grew at their level," bassist David Weaver said.

Working with a high-level producer may seem obvious to small bands, but it is risky, both financially and creatively. The bands pay to put their songs in the hands of producers who can have a surprisingly different view for them. There are no correct answers in art; Collaboration is a sensitive dance.

Tennis experienced that first hand working with Patrick Carney of The Black Keys, the first dedicated producer that the band hired. Carney had advocated using an acoustic guitar in a song; Moore refused, insisting that it reminded him too much of worship music. She relented, trusting him, and since then she has regularly incorporated the acoustic guitar into her songs.

Down Time learned the same lesson. In the course of the two years that he had been playing, Weaver had stuck to a bass line he wrote for the band's lead single. Patrick had a different idea, one that gave more tension to the song.

Weaver did not feel well at the time, Weaver said, but recorded it. After taking a walk, Weaver returned to the studio, and the tennis-inspired bass line flourished in his ear.

"All the songs were transformed by their process for the better," Weaver said.

It was a full circle moment for Moore, who remembered sending a text message with an apology to Carney.

"Now we are the dad, the person who says,quot; no "or,quot; trust me, "and that is painful," he said. "It's weird being on the other side of things."

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to receive entertainment news directly in your inbox.