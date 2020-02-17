Denny Hamlin wins the 3rd Daytona 500, Ryan Newman hospitalized after the accident

%MINIFYHTML2bf0dd3aeea2ad1d140dcd01873f4d0a11% %MINIFYHTML2bf0dd3aeea2ad1d140dcd01873f4d0a12%

Denny Hamlin won his second consecutive Daytona 500 and third overall, beating Ryan Blaney in an overtime photo final marred by a terrifying accident that sent Ryan Newman to the hospital on Monday.

Newman had taken the lead in the final lap when Blaney's bumper caught the back of his Ford and sent Newman directly against the wall. His car overturned, rolled, was hit by the driver's side by another car and finally slid through the flaming-wrapped finish line.

It took several minutes for his car to turn on its wheels again. He was placed in an ambulance on hold and taken directly to a hospital.

Hamlin is the first driver since Sterling Marlin in 1995 to win the 500 consecutive Daytona Miles, but his victory lane celebration was moderate.

"I think sometimes we take for granted how safe cars are and number one, we are praying for Ryan," Hamlin said.

Runner-up Blaney said the way the last lap was shaken, with Newman beating Hamlin, that Blaney locked himself behind Newman in a brand alliance movement for Ford.

"We pushed Newman to the head and then got a push of the 11 … He was committed to simply pushing him to victory and making a Ford win him and the bumpers getting hooked badly," he said. "It looked bad."

NASCAR did not give any immediate announcement about the state of Newman and officials removed the passers-by from the accident scene.

Hamlin had eight Ford drivers lined up behind him as the leader in the second overtime shooting without a single Toyota partner nearby to help him. He allowed Newman to overtake him for the lead, but the blow in the pack led to Newman's hard turn towards the wall, followed by several pitches and a long slide across the finish line.

Hamlin's victory last year was a 1-2-3 sweep for Joe Gibbs Racing and kicked off a celebration of the company for a year in which Gibbs drivers won a record of 19 races and the Cup championship Now, his third victory in the Daytona 500 places him next to six Hall of Fame drivers as winners of three or more Daytona 500. He tied Dale Jarrett, who gave JGR his first victory on the Daytona 500 in 1993, Jeff Gordon and Bobby Allison. Hamlin follows the four victories of Cale Yarborough and the record seven of Richard Petty.

This victory came after the second postponement of the rain in 62 years, a visit from President Donald Trump, a couple of red flag strikes and two overtime hours. The 0.014 victory margin was the second closest in the history of the race, and Hamlin's victory over Martin Truex Jr. in 2016 was the closest end in the history of the race.

That margin of victory was 0.01 seconds. The victory in "The Great American Race,quot; is the third for Toyota, all won by Hamlin. Gibbs has four victories in Daytona 500 as owner.