Denise Richards insists on being & # 39; 100% monogamous & # 39; with her husband amid the rumors of the Brandi Glanville case

Denise Richards is making things clear about the rumors that she connected with Brandi Glanville for months despite being married to Aaron Phypers. In a series of Instagram comments on Sunday, February 16, "The real housewives of Beverly Hills"Star insisted that the rumors that she had an open marriage were far from the truth.

"We don't really have an open marriage," Denise responded to a fan comment. Later, the fan replied that he had "read somewhere" that the couple had an open marriage, which caused the 49-year-old reality show star to explain more, "absolutely not. 100% monogamous for my husband."

The conversation chain began after she shared some photos of herself at the Aaron & # 39; s Malibu healing center, Q360 Club. "My husband shot something really great in his center @ q360club, so happy for him that he helps so many people and is the most generous and generous person I've ever met," she captioned the photos.

Although Denise continued to deny the reports, Brandi seemed to rekindle rumors of adventures between her and her former co-star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The 47-year-old man fed the speculations with a not-so-PG tweet addressed to Denise on February 3.

It all started after Denise went to her Twitter account to ask her devotees for help online to decide a new phrase for her for the new season of the Bravo reality show. "Any good phrases for me for #rhobh?!? And no … I didn't quit," the 48-year-old wrote on January 29.

Although it was quite late, Brandi learned about the tweet and decided to respond indirectly. "For anyone who wants help with the & # 39; slogan & # 39 ;, this could work, & # 39; I could be married to a man but I am still allowed to eat pu ** and & # 39;" Brandi wrote in the Tweet now deleted. She did not mention Denise in her tweet, but was remarkably destined for her former co-star.

The publication referred to reports that Brandi and Denise had a "month" adventure despite Denise's marriage to Aaron Phypers. The two had supposedly been seeing each other since early 2019 when Denise allegedly "lied" to Brandi about being in an open marriage with Aaron.