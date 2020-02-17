Daytona 500 Mile Accident: Look at the great shipwreck that collected half of the field at the opening of the NASCAR 2020 season

%MINIFYHTML7231afcc9e136784f0c6f800a321b66011% %MINIFYHTML7231afcc9e136784f0c6f800a321b66012%

"The big one,quot; seemed inevitable as the pilots increased their aggressiveness with 17 laps in the Daytona 500 of 2020. Indeed, the massive crash occurred on the straight line of Daytona International Speedway on lap 184, an accident that drew a red flag With 16 laps to go.

%MINIFYHTML7231afcc9e136784f0c6f800a321b66013% %MINIFYHTML7231afcc9e136784f0c6f800a321b66014%

Joey Logano, who operated outside a two-wide field, was pushing Aric Almirola down the straight, but things went wrong when Almirola reached Brad Keselowski's rear bumper. The blow was too strong, and Keselowski became the outer wall. They were running towards the front of the field, so you can imagine what happened next.

%MINIFYHTML7231afcc9e136784f0c6f800a321b66015% %MINIFYHTML7231afcc9e136784f0c6f800a321b66016%

MORE: Complete the best moments of Daytona 500

"I was getting a big push," Almirola was heard saying on his radio after the crash. "I tried to get out of the accelerator a little, but I hooked it."

19 drivers participated in the accident: Keselowski, Almirola, Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truck Jr., Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Ty Dillon, Matt DiBenedetto, Brendan Gaughan, Justin Haley, David Ragan, John Hunter Nemechek, Chris Buescher and Ross Chastain.

UPDATE: Another accident, on lap 198, collected nine more cars and pulled out another red flag. It would set the first attempt at an end of overtime.