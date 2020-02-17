Danny Cipriani: Gloucester abuses flies on social media after homage to Caroline Flack | Rugby Union News





Gloucester is ready to raise awareness about mental health following Danny Cipriani's abuse on Twitter

Gloucester Rugby is planning to use his next home game against Sale Sharks to help promote mental health awareness, after Danny Cipriani was abused on Twitter after the death of his friend and TV presenter Caroline Flack.

%MINIFYHTML3aa7f04c903b745d66d519fa4c45d9f011% %MINIFYHTML3aa7f04c903b745d66d519fa4c45d9f012%

The former presenter of Love Island, 40, was found dead at her home in London on Saturday after taking her own life.

After the news of Flack's death was heard, Cipriani tweeted: "The media is screwed. They are never responsible. They lie. Get away with it every time. People are so quick to read it and just throw nasty comments. A kind soul. and I didn't deserve the way she was bullied. "

Cipriani's friend, Caroline Flack, was found dead on Saturday

After being accused by another user of using his death to criticize the media, Cipriani responded by saying, "I couldn't be more wrong. I don't know who you are. I sincerely hope you receive the love you never received.

He added: "This has nothing to do with a game. I lost your call for a crap game. I was up all night. I never cried so much. But I'm showing you it's okay to be vulnerable."

Gloucester's executive director said the Premiership club plans to use the tragedy to help raise awareness about mental health in his next home game against Sale Sharks.

Lance Bradley said BBC Radio Gloucestershire: "As things developed over the weekend, I thought we should try to turn this into something positive.

"I talked to Danny about & # 39; what do you think if we made our next game at home in aid of a mental health charity with you at the forefront so that we can turn it into something positive that everyone can unite? & # 39;

"Danny was very positive about it and that's what we're going to do. Danny was very interested in emphasizing: being nice to people."

"Our staff is in the spotlight so much and some people think it's okay to make them a goal. And, honestly, it isn't. They are also people."

"If you think a player didn't play well or we should have won a game that we lost, all those things are perfectly valid for fans."

"Personal criticism really doesn't think I have a place and people need to think, we should all think carefully about what we tweet and I think the rule should be if you don't tell it to someone's face, don't say it."