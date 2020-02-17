Damon Dash accuses his ex-wife of hiding and embezzling funds from fashion companies

%MINIFYHTML4b952c9318020f4a4293eb734c2a19b211% %MINIFYHTML4b952c9318020f4a4293eb734c2a19b212%
When initiating a lawsuit against Rachel Roy, the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella says he is entitled to royalties because they got married when she formed the company in 2008.
Damon Dash He is suing his ex-wife for a portion of the cash from his fashion company.
The rap mogul claims that Rachel Roy has been hiding money that is rightfully his.
According to the documents, obtained by TMZ, Dash alleges that her ex conspired with other companies to keep the cash away from her ex-husband, claiming that they "manipulated, diverted, embezzled, transferred, concealed and embezzled funds."
He insists that he is entitled to royalties because he was married to Rachel when she formed the company in 2008.
He is suing her and a handful of associates, accountants and lawyers, asking lawmakers to force Roy to open his accounts, so he can determine how much he is owed.
