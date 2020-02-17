Dallas, Tarrant counties make changes in the hope of ensuring a trouble-free early voting – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS-FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Beginning Tuesday, Texas Republicans, Democrats and independents can vote early for the March 3 primaries, where they will select their options for president, United States Senate, congress, and state and county offices.

To make sure everything runs smoothly, election administrators in Dallas and Tarrant counties say they have made some changes.

Dallas County spent $ 4 million to buy 4,200 new electronic voting books from the same company that makes the county voting machines.

While voting machines are not connected to the Internet, voting books, which have voter information, are.

The voting books used in November were also new, but from a different company that did not comply with the county security protocols.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the new ones did.

"The survey books we will use are fully compatible with our rigorous security system and must be completely resolved," said Judge Jenkins.

Both counties bought new equipment for the voting centers, which opened in November.

They allow residents to vote at any polling place in their county during early voting and on election day.

In Dallas and Tarrant counties, election administrators redoubled their efforts to ensure that election workers are trained on the team.

Heider Garcia, Tarrant County Elections Administrator said: “Training is key. People have to know what they have to do out there. That is why we have worked hard to redesign the manuals and training content. We have made online videos for election workers, which we are about to publish, so they have ways to update, study and review the content again. "

For the first time in Dallas County, election administrator Toni Pippins Poole says that Republicans and Democrats can vote at the same polling place, whether voting early or on election day.

"Therefore, the machines will be there regardless of the party you vote on. You have the opportunity to use any of the machines that are available."

Dallas and Tarrant counties have 47 early voting locations, but much more on election day.

Starting Tuesday and Friday, early voting takes place between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Then, on Saturday and next Monday through Friday, early voting takes place between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

There is voting on Sunday, but the schedule depends on the county in which you are.