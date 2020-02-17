Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks about trying to & # 39; overcome & # 39; the fear of flying after the plane crash of 2019

%MINIFYHTMLe957bb2ee4cf35bdfe334b85fa1280ef11% %MINIFYHTMLe957bb2ee4cf35bdfe334b85fa1280ef12%

The plane quickly bounced twice before taking more air and continuing on the runway just outside Elizabethton, Tennessee, in mid-August. On board was NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy and their little daughter Isla.

The right main landing gear had collapsed and the Earnhardts, along with their family dog ​​and two pilots, continued on the track, towards an open lawn area, through a chain link fence and to an embankment, before of finally arriving at a fire stop at the edge of Tennessee Highway 91.

"(It's) something you can never forget," Earnhardt Jr. said at a press conference before the Daytona 500.

Passengers on board were able to escape the plane with minor injuries, but the emotional scars are still fresh.

"It is really difficult for me to return to the plane, and it will never be the same now that you know the realities and the real dangers," he said. "Never, never will be the same again."

The Earnhardt family has made a living running at high speeds in dangerous conditions. He can't control everything, but after the August accident, Earnhardt said his perspective on flying has changed. He will try to control everything he can. Earnhardt has studied the optimized lengths of runways for takeoffs and landings. Extended-looking weather reports have also become essential.

"I have learned a lot in such a short period of time," Earnhardt said. "It has given me more power and has given me more confidence in what we are doing and that we are safe … I don't want to just stop flying; I don't want to stop getting on a plane. I need to overcome that fear and work hard to get over it. "

Earnhardt has moved away from full-time careers, but stays close to the sport. He has driven on the NASCAR circuit in each of the last two seasons. It is scheduled to compete in the Dixie Vodka 400 in Miami next month.

He said participating in a race every year helps him in his role as a NASCAR analyst for NBC Sports, but admits he misses the races and "is getting worse."

"It's a healthy thing to lose it, to want to do it," he said. "I think it helps me in the cabin to have that energy as a fan. I think there are many, probably more than I should be doing. I got my wife and Isla and all that. I should dedicate everything I can to one. It's perfect. I think it really helps me remember what drivers think.

"I really want to have some time to sit and smell the smells and listen to the noises and just enjoy being in the car."