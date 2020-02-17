Criminals have & # 39; Smaller BRAINS & # 39 ;: the & # 39; disability & # 39; can explain why criminals steal and are violent

Hardened criminals have an abnormal brain structure and exhibit aggressive behavior from early childhood, an important study suggests.

Brain scans of almost 7,000 people aged 45 years were analyzed, one third had a history of antisocial behavior ranging from physical struggle to truancy.

People with a life of convictions behind them had structurally smaller and thinner brains, some of which were in areas responsible for the behavior and control of emotions.

Investigators also examined their criminal records and questioned their teachers and nursery staff, identifying a group of 80 adults with a "persistent,quot; history of antisocial behavior and physical violence, ranging from biting other children in daycare to Domestic violence as adults.

However, those who had only caused problems as teenagers had no significant brain differences compared to the general population.

Experts said the findings are a "valuable,quot; vision of what drives crime and how to prevent it from happening.

Lifelong criminals have smaller brains and can explain why they lie, steal or are violent, scientists say. They analyzed brain scans of almost 700 people. In the picture: the average brain of a lifelong criminal. The blue areas indicate which parts are smaller compared to someone who has never committed a crime. The darker the blue tone, the stronger the change.

In the image: the brain of an average criminal for life from four angles. Blue areas are where the cortex is statistically thinner when compared to someone who has not committed a crime.

The study led by University College London and published in The Lancet used data from a cohort of 672 people from New Zealand.

The level of antisocial behavior of the participants was measured every two years from seven to 26 years of age using personal reports and reports from parents, caregivers and teachers.

The participants were followed until adulthood, and 80 had what the researchers call "persistent lifelong,quot; antisocial behavior. They had been convicted five times between the ages of 26 and 28.

A total of 151 had only adolescent antisocial behavior and 441 had no history of persistent antisocial behavior.

The researchers took brain scans by MRI of the participants at the age of 45 and compared the cortical surface area and cortical thickness of 360 different regions of the cortex.

On average, throughout the brain, those who were antisocial in adulthood had a smaller surface area in 282 of 360 brain regions than people who had no history of antisocial behavior.

They also had a thinner crust in 11 of 360 regions. Affected areas have been previously related to antisocial behavior through their participation in the regulation of emotions, motivation and behavior of goal management.

Co-author, Dr. Terrie Moffitt, said: "I think what we have seen with these data is that they are actually operating at some disadvantage at the brain level, so I think this changes my conception of the,quot; persistent life course "Antisocial individuals now, think of someone who is living life with some level of disability and deal with it as part of their lifestyle."

The authors say the study provides the first solid evidence that suggests that the underlying brain differences are related to antisocial behavior.

The study's lead author, Dr. Christina Carlisi, said those who commit crimes all her life could benefit from "more support throughout her life."

She said: & # 39; Our findings support the idea that, for the small proportion of individuals with persistent antisocial behavior throughout life, there may be differences in their brain structure that make it difficult for them to develop social skills that prevent them from participating. antisocial behavior. & # 39;

No generalized differences in brain structure were found for the group limited by adolescence compared to the general population or the antisocial group for life.

Investigators said these findings have implications in the way the criminal justice system treats juvenile offenders.

In the image: the average brain of a lifelong criminal from four angles. The shades of blue indicate the regions that were smaller compared to a criminal only for teenagers. The darker the shadow, the stronger the changes.

What about head injuries? Scientists have repeatedly shown that head injuries are related to crime. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) can cause lacerations and bruises in the brain. Internal bleeding may also occur. According to UK researchers who published findings in 2018, up to 60 percent of those arrested have suffered a severe blow to the head, whether from falls, assaults or traffic accidents. The results of the study reveal that prisoners with TBI are more likely to behave badly in custody, to relapse and commit badly to any treatment they receive. It is believed that such injuries, which affected the serial killer Fred West and the notorious Kray twin gangsters, alter the structure of the brain, which makes people less able to regulate their behavior and have a higher risk of suffering from psychiatric disorders. Professor Huw Williams, associate professor of Clinical Neuropsychology, University of Exeter, led the study published in The Lancet Psychiatry. He commented on today's study, which found that life-long criminals have smaller brains. The team analyzed brain scans to control head injuries, as well as IQ and socioeconomic status, for example. But Professor Williams said he would have liked to see the researchers explain the BIT more. The data showed that 11 percent of criminals for life, 19 percent of teen criminals and 10 percent of the normal population reported a "history of head injuries for life." Professor Williams said: "We now know that relatively mild TBIs can have an effect on the brain of young people in the long term." Especially if repeated. & # 39; At 45, people may not remember such events, or view them as serious enough to report. "That said, this is a fascinating and well-conducted study that helps us rebuild the neuroscience of crime."

They said that most teenage delinquents have little contact with crime, but do not continue to show antisocial behavior in adulthood. This makes them "really good candidates to reform and rehabilitate."

Dr. Carlisi said: & # 39; Most people who exhibit antisocial behavior do so primarily in adolescence, probably as a result of navigating socially difficult years, and these individuals do not show structural brain differences.

"It is also these people who are generally able to reform themselves and become valuable members of society."

Dr. Moffitt said: & # 39; Political approaches to juvenile delinquency often range between punitive measures and approaches that give young offenders room for reform.

"Our findings support the need for different approaches for different criminals."

Dr. Moffitt warned against brain imaging as a screening tool to identify people who can become criminals for life.

This is because the understanding of differences in brain structure is not strong enough to be applied at the individual level.

In addition to this, the team recognized that magnetic resonance imaging was taken at the age of 45, therefore, it is not clear whether structural brain differences were a cause of antisocial behavior or the result of a problematic life associated with the crime.

Those who commit crimes for life may have smaller brains because they use drugs, smoke, suffer from poor mental health or have a lower IQ; More research is needed to find out.

The co-author, Professor Essi Viding, said: & # 39; It is not clear whether these brain differences are inherited and precede antisocial behavior, or if they are the result of a lifetime of confusing risk factors (e.g. substance abuse, low IQ and mental health problems) and, therefore, are the result of a persistent antisocial lifestyle. "

Speaking at a Science Media Center conference, academics who did not participate in the study welcomed the findings, the largest to compare brains in people with different criminal tendencies.

Professor Huw Williams, associate professor of Clinical Neuropsychology, University of Exeter, said the study is "fascinating."

He said: & # 39; This is a valuable and insightful contribution to the debate about what drives crime.

"There is clearly a strong issue that brain systems to control mood and behavior are somewhat different in those that continue to offend beyond the period of adolescence."

& # 39; This reinforces the need to help children and youth who have "self-regulation,quot; problems to get help as soon as possible to reduce the risk of escalation of behavior.

"Maybe in schools, to help manage behavior that could lead to school exclusion."

Kevin McConway, emeritus professor of applied statistics, The Open University, said: & # 39; These research findings are consistent with the hypothesis that persistent lifelong antisocial behavior arises as a result of abnormal brain development

"The study cannot tell us from what age those brain differences were there, because the participants' brains were scanned only at age 45.

& # 39; One possibility is that differences arose sometime long after early life. In that case, they cannot be the cause of antisocial behavior for life, because they happened after antisocial behaviors began.

"Another possibility is that the differences were there from a very early age for some reason, perhaps genetic."