Cricket Australia XI vs England Lions – Live match coverage

The England Lions' four-day game with a Cricket Australia XI is heading for a draw after Jake Lehmann and Jack Edwards hit centuries at Hobart.

Upon resuming the third day on 146-2 in response to the Lions statement 613-8, the hosts closed 469-8 with Captain Lehmann hitting 150 and Edwards making an undefeated 142.

Jason Sangha added only three to his 69 overnight, while Lachlan Pfeffer came and went for one, with Lehmann and Edwards in the center of the stage.

The fifth wicket couple added 181, frustrating the Lions, until Keaton Jennings eliminated Lehmann.

Max Bryant became one of the three scalps of Craig Overton, while Dan Lawrence followed his first 190 entry with two late wickets.