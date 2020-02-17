Create application folder on iPhone: how to create, rename and delete folders on an iPhone or iPad

Apple's iOS operating system has always fallen short in terms of customization compared to Android. The operating system allows users to change the wallpapers, but there is no application drawer where all applications are stacked in one place to keep the home screen without clutter. By default, the home screen itself acts as the initiator and the operating system also places the application icon directly on the home screen and, sooner or later, tends to look messy.

Fortunately, iOS allows users to create folders and place related applications under one roof to facilitate access and keep the screen free of clutter. Then, imagine that you have several photo and video editing tools and they are placed under a folder that says "Editing Tool,quot; instead of being placed randomly on the home screen.

Sounds like a good option, right? But how to stack applications in folders? Well, in this guide how are we going to tell you. Follow our guide step by step.

Creating a new folder in iOS is as simple as holding down an application and dragging it over the other application. First press and hold any home screen to enter edit mode. This is precisely when the applications on the home screen begin to move and get a ‘-’ less icon in the upper right corner of the icons.

Here, tap an application and drag it over the other application to create a new folder. Once the folder is created, name the folder according to your choice and then tap anywhere on the screen or swipe up from the bottom to store the changes. But before that, drag and drop more applications that you want to put into that folder.

But, if you lack ideas on how you should name each folder, & # 39; Artificial Intelligence & # 39; It will help you buy automatically by detecting the type of applications you have placed in a folder and give it the corresponding name, such as Games, Organizer, Utilities, etc. .

Deletion is also a simple matter, all you need to do is enter the edit mode again and touch the ‘-’ minus icon to delete a folder.

