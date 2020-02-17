Coronavirus: US cruise passengers quarantined at US bases | News

%MINIFYHTML4acec5789602c8c7157618383112eee611% %MINIFYHTML4acec5789602c8c7157618383112eee612%

More than 300 American cruise passengers, including 14 who tested positive for coronaviruses, were quarantined at military bases in California and Texas on Monday after arriving from Japan on overnight charter flights.

A plane carrying cruise passengers landed at Travis Air Force Base in northern California just before midnight on Sunday, while another arrived at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas on Monday morning. Passengers will remain at the bases for two weeks.

Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono previously tweeted that Japanese troops helped transport 340 U.S. passengers in 14 buses from Yokohama port to Tokyo Haneda airport. About 380 Americans were on the cruise.

The United States said it organized the evacuation because people in the Diamond Princess had a high risk of exposure to the new virus that was spreading in Asia. For departing Americans, the evacuation interrupts a 14-day quarantine that began aboard the cruise on February 5.

The State Department later announced that 14 of the evacuees received confirmation that they had the virus, but were allowed to board the flight because they had no symptoms. They were isolated from other passengers on the flight, the US State Department said. UU. And Human and Health Services in a joint statement.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, said Sunday that an infected person who shows minimal symptoms could still transmit the virus to another person.

It is not clear to which base the 14 who tested positive for the virus went.

Authorities said evacuees who arrived at Travis Air Force Base will be housed in a different place from the more than 200 Americans who were already quarantined at the base, in a hotel. Those people have been at the base since early February, when they arrived on flights from China.

No Travis aviator will have contact with passengers, authorities said.

Now that they are in the US In the US, cruise passengers must spend another 14 days of quarantine at military facilities, which means they will have been in quarantine for a total of almost four weeks.

A group of ambulances from the Solano EMS Cooperative stage at the visitor center at Travis Air Force Base, adjacent to Fairfield, California (Hector Amezucua / AP Photo)

Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and Italy were planning similar passenger flights. Other governments, including Canada and Hong Kong, will also require passengers to undergo a second 14-day quarantine.

Japan announced on Monday another 99 infections in the Diamond Princess, bringing the total number of cases on the ship to 454. Overall, Japan has 419 confirmed cases of the virus, including one death. The United States has confirmed 15 cases within the country. Separately, a US citizen died in China.

The Americans Cheryl and Paul Molesky, a couple from Syracuse, New York, chose to exchange a coronavirus quarantine for another, letting the cruise return to the United States. Cheryl Molesky said the increasing number of patients on the ship influenced the decision.

"We are glad to return home," Cheryl Molesky previously told NHK TV in Japan. "It's a bit disappointing that we have to go through quarantine again, and we probably won't be as comfortable as Princess Diamond, possibly."

He sent the news agency The Associated Press a video of her and her husband boarding the plane with other Americans.

"Well, we are exhausted, but we are on the plane and it is a good feeling. However, it is quite miserable to wear these masks, and everyone had to go to the bathroom on the bus," he said.

Some American passengers said they would miss the opportunity to fly to the US. UU. Due to additional quarantine. There were also concerns about being on a long flight with other passengers who might be infected or in an incubation period.

One of the Americans, Matthew Smith, said in a tweet on Sunday that he saw a passenger without a face mask talking closely with another passenger. He said he and his wife escaped.

"If there are secondary infections on board, that's why," he said. "And you wanted me to get on a bus with her?"

He said the American health officials who visited his room apparently were surprised that the couple had decided to stay and wished them luck.

"Thank you, but we're fine," said Smith, told them.