Coronavirus outbreak: neither treatment nor closure in Wuhan | China news

Beijing, China – It was at the beginning of January that Summer Yang first heard about a mysterious virus that makes people sick in his hometown of Wuhan.

The 40-year-old real estate investor was worried about his elderly parents. But authorities told the public on January 5 that there was no evidence that the new type of coronavirus could be transmitted from human to human.

Then, Summer turned her fears away.

Then, on January 17, Summer's mother, 64, had a fever. After a CT scan and a blood test, doctors said they suspected a coronavirus infection. The family decided to keep her at home, believing she was safer there.

A week later, shortly after the Chinese authorities confirmed the transmission from person to person and imposed a virtual blockade in the provinces of Wuhan and Hubei in an effort to contain the virus, Summer's father, 65, also contracted fever .

Yang Liguo was already suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes and coronary heart disease, so Summer took him to Wuhan Central Hospital. There, doctors told him they suspected a coronavirus infection and treated him with intravenous antibiotics for three days.

His condition did not improve but he was told to go home.

On January 30, Yang fever decreased, but he began to experience respiratory difficulties and extreme fatigue. Summer called an ambulance and took him to Wuhan Yaxing Hospital, but was rejected.

He then sought treatment at Wuhan Hankou Hospital, one of several hospitals designated to treat people infected with the coronavirus. But the facility refused to take him, saying he could not be admitted since he had not yet had a nucleic acid test to determine if he really had the coronavirus.

Summer had to take her father home after another dose of intravenous antibiotics.

As Yang's condition deteriorated during the following days, Summer and his brother took him to a third hospital, Xiehe, for laboratory tests to confirm if he had the coronavirus.

The test was positive.

He was immediately taken to Hankou, but the facilities rejected him again, saying they did not have enough beds.

Desperate, Summer brought a camp bed and placed her father in front of Hankou's emergency room. "I did it because at least he could get oxygen and fluids intravenously," he said.

During the following days, Summer and her brother took turns caring for their father in the hospital.

But his health only worsened, and an increasingly distressed summer began calling all the government and hospital hotlines and posting messages on social networks, seeking better medical help.

Finally, on February 5, he received a call from the Beijing Epidemic Supervision Division in Wuhan, telling him he could take his father to the hospital. A day later, Yang was finally taken to the Intensive Care Unit at the Hubei Popular Hospital.

Summer and his brother went home.

On February 7, shortly after Yang was hospitalized, a doctor called to say he was in critical condition.

Summer and his brother called the hospital repeatedly for the next few days, seeking news about his father's status, but the calls were not answered.

At 6:24 pm on February 11, a doctor phoned Summer to tell him that his father had died.

"I have no words to describe how angry I am," he told Al Jazeera. "Who is responsible for all this pain?"

Summer believes that the fault of the chaos in Wuhan was the government's delay in revealing information about the outbreak.

"The government made a big mistake and now everyone is suffering from their misconduct," he said.

He felt no sense of relief when the leaders of the Communist Party in Wuhan and Hubei Province were dismissed on February 13. And he was even more enraged when he commented in a publication about the dismissal of officials in Baidu, China's largest search engine, only to discover that his publication was censored seconds later.

Nor does he trust the government's figures on the deaths: the National Health Commission of China said Monday that almost 1,800 people have died and more than 70,000 people have been infected.

"I was in hospitals all the time. One night, in two and a half hours, I saw four people dead. Do you think only over a thousand have died? No way!" she said.

"They covered themselves with lies and lies and now the whole country feels excruciating pain," he said, and promised to seek justice for his father's death.

"More and more people will stand up like me and demand justice. Have you ever apologized to us? Has anyone said anything on our behalf? I am paying tens of thousands of dollars a year in taxes, just to feed all these officials you are welcome."

Yang's body has now been cremated. But the mortuary did not notify Summer or his family when cremation occurred and said they have no information on where their ashes are, despite many calls.

Summer's mother is slowly recovering at home, but she knows that her husband died. Summer kept the news because he is worried that he may make his condition worse.

"I want them to apologize to my family. I will protest," Summer said. "Then I will leave. I no longer want to live in this country."