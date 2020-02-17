Coronavirus outbreak in China: all the latest updates | China news

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China reached at least 1,868 at the end of Monday, with 93 additional deaths from Hubei and five more in other parts of the country, according to the country's health commission on Tuesday.

The government also reported 1,886 additional new infections across the country, but mainly in Hubei, which brings the national total to at least 72,436.

The news comes when the Beijing-based financial and news media organization, Caixin, reported Tuesday that more than 3,000 Chinese health workers may have already been infected by the coronavirus, almost double the figures reported by the government.

A report published Monday by Al Jazeera detailed the difficulties faced by nurses and doctors in Wuhan, while trying to help contain the spread of the disease.

According to the report, 1,716 health workers were infected, citing a government statement on February 14.

The news site also reported that almost half of critically ill patients die.

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said that Chinese medical data showed that more than 80 percent of patients have mild symptoms and will recover, while 14 percent suffer serious complications such as pneumonia, 5 percent are in critical condition and 2 percent One hundred die from the disease..

Tuesday, February 18

The virus causes a mild disease in four out of five people infected: WHO

"It seems that COVID-19 is not as deadly as other coronaviruses, including SARS and MERS." Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva, adding that Officials began to have a clearer idea of ​​the outbreak.

The head of the UN health agency also said that children did not suffer from COVID-19 just like adults and that the risk of death increases as they get older.

Chinese doctors & # 39; use plasma therapy & # 39; in patients

Doctors in Shanghai are using blood plasma infusions of people who have recovered from the coronavirus to treat those still fighting the infection, reporting some encouraging preliminary results, said Lu Hongzhou, a professor and co-director of the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center .

According to Hongzhou, the hospital had established a special clinic to administer plasma therapy and was selecting patients who were willing to donate. "We are confident that this method can be very effective in our patients," he said.

Speaking to journalists in Geneva, Mike Ryan, head of the WHO health emergency program, said that the use of convalescent plasma was a "very valid,quot; approach to the test, but that it has to be carefully timed to maximize the momentum to Patient immunity

Two more confirmed cases in Taiwan

Taiwan has reported two other confirmed cases of the coronavirus, saying they were linked to the first death of the island and raised the number of infected. to 22.

The deceased's mother, who died on Saturday, and a male relative tested positive, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung said at a televised press conference.

Asian Weightlifting Championship moved to Uzbekistan

The International Weightlifting Federation announced the transfer of its Asian tournament from Kazakhstan to neighboring Uzbekistan due to the coronavirus.

The IWF said that Kazakhstan had restricted travel to and from neighboring countries in China, forcing organizers to look for other options.

They settled in Uzbekistan, which will now host the competition from April 16 to 25 in its capital, Tashkent.

Organizers cancel the Tokyo marathon for 38,000 riders per coronavirus

The organizers said they are canceling the fans part of the Tokyo marathon, which affects some 38,000 runners, for fear of the spread of the new coronavirus in Japan.

"We conclude that it is unfortunately difficult to organize the event … after several cases (of the virus) were confirmed in Tokyo," the Tokyo Marathon Foundation said in a statement.

Russia says citizen on board cruise ship has coronavirus

A Russian woman who was aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan, tested positive for coronavirus after examinations by Japanese authorities, said the Russian embassy in Japan.

The woman will be taken to a hospital and treated, the embassy said in a Facebook post. The woman is believed to be the first Russian citizen to contract the virus after the two previous cases found in Russia were Chinese citizens.

Cruise operator competes to track Cambodian passengers

A US cruise operator UU. He is working to locate hundreds of passengers who disembarked on a luxury cruise ship in Cambodia after a traveler was later diagnosed with the new deadly coronavirus.

Westerdam was at sea for two weeks, during which time he was excluded from Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand. Cambodian officials had dispatched the passengers, but Malaysian officials said an American woman who had been on the ship tested positive for the virus.

Beijing will accelerate new mask factory in fight against viruses

The Chinese capital of Beijing will establish a new mask factory in just six days to meet the growing demand for protective equipment following the coronavirus outbreak, the official Xinhua news agency said.

The factory, which China Construction First Group will convert from an industrial building, will be able to produce 250,000 masks every day, he said, adding that work began on Monday and will be completed on Saturday.

J Apan confirms 99 more cases of new viruses on cruise

The Japanese authorities have confirmed that 99 people more infected by the new virus aboard the Diamond Princess quarantine cruise ship raised the total to 454, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry has carried out tests on passengers and crew on the ship, docked at Yokohama, a port city near Tokyo. Outside of China, the ship has had the highest number of cases of COVID-19 disease caused by the virus that emerged in China at the end of last year.

