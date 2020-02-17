coronavirus: fast food companies in China intensify collection & # 39; contactless & # 39; and delivery as the coronavirus intensifies – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML318dd7d3538f1c9912333cb46494a38f11% %MINIFYHTML318dd7d3538f1c9912333cb46494a38f12%

With the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in China, McDonald & # 39; s Corp, Starbucks Corp and other fast food companies are increasing "contactless,quot; collection and delivery services to keep their workers and customers safe, the companies said.

McDonald's has implemented the contactless collection and delivery of Big Macs, fries and other menu items throughout China as the outbreak develops.

Customers order remotely, on mobile phones or computers in the store, and employees seal meals in bags and place them in a special place to pick them up without human contact, says McDonald & # 39; s on their website.

%MINIFYHTML318dd7d3538f1c9912333cb46494a38f13% %MINIFYHTML318dd7d3538f1c9912333cb46494a38f14%

For delivery orders, drivers leave McDonald's packages at the entrances of the building, disinfect their delivery bags and wash their hands more frequently. The drivers carry identification cards that show that they, and the people who manufactured and packed their food, had their body temperature scanned to prove they have no fever.

%MINIFYHTML318dd7d3538f1c9912333cb46494a38f15% %MINIFYHTML318dd7d3538f1c9912333cb46494a38f16%

"While we see how to further improve the process, intensified preventive measures apply to all of our service channels," McDonald & # 39; s said in a statement to Reuters.

The flu-like virus has infected more than 68,500 people worldwide and killed 1,665 until Sunday, mainly in the central Chinese province of Hubei. Some of the main Chinese cities still resemble ghost towns as China struggles to recover its economy after a prolonged Lunar New Year holiday.

In early February, 83% of all stores on the Meituan-Dianping delivery platform, one of the largest in the country, were closed, according to the Beijing-based BigOne Lab data firm.

Earlier this month, the National Health Commission of China recommended that deliveries limit contact.

Starbucks suggests that customers order coffee through their application and then wait outside their cafes until they receive a pick-up notice. Orders are placed on tables right inside the cafeteria entrances.

If they enter Starbucks locations, customers take their temperature at the door, since fever is one of the main symptoms of infection, and baristas wear masks.

For delivery, Starbucks said it regularly sterilizes the containers and that the people who make the delivery take their temperature every day. Indoor staff should wash their hands every 30 minutes, and public areas are sterilized every 2 hours.

Starbucks delivery is provided by ele.me, owned by the e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

The measures illustrate how companies are quickly adapting to sell prepared food and keep people safe.

Yum China Holdings Inc launched the contactless delivery on January 30, with the contactless collection two days later at its KFC and Pizza Hut locations, the company said.

CHANGE OF HUMAN TRANSACTIONS

There had been contactless deliveries in China before the crisis, when couriers dropped packages at a consumer's door or lobby or placed packages in cabinets for later collection.

But since the outbreak, many residential compounds limit driver access and ask customers to pick up their own packages.

In transactions that previously would have involved a person delivering a package to the other, the driver now leaves the food on the back of a moped, for example, and then backs off and waits for the customer to take it and leave.

A customer, for example, asked a delivery man to put a package in the elevator and press the button on the designated floor. The customer grabbed the package when the doors opened, not accompanied by the courier service, according to a post on the CCTV News social media account in Weibo, said Allison Malmsten, marketing strategy analyst at Daxue Consulting in Shanghai.

The outbreak "redefines food delivery without contact," Malmsten said by email.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Yum China has closed more than 30% of its locations. There have been "significant disruptions," with sales of up to 50% in which they remained open since the Lunar New Year holiday, compared to the same time last year, CFO Ka Wai Yeung said in a earnings call from the February 5th.

The crisis has accelerated the deployment of Yum China contactless services in China, it said in a statement.

"These services have been well received by customers and are playing an important role in ensuring that our delivery business continues during this period of significantly reduced traffic," he said.

At the beginning of the epidemic, food delivery was affected because customers feared that contact with drivers would put them at risk of infection, according to press reports.

There were cases of mails that were diagnosed with the virus after working for days in the cities of Shenzhen and Qingdao.

However, the dependence of companies on collection and delivery to compensate for some losses has limitations.

Malmsten said many drivers cannot return to work due to travel restrictions, and those who may return face long hours and physical and mental fatigue. As a result, SF Express, China's second largest courier service, has increased hiring, he said.

