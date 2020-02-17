Conversation points: House of Representatives president Melissa Hortman discusses what to do with the Minnesota budget surplus – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – What would you do if you suddenly had a lot of extra money? That is the situation in which the state of Minnesota is with a surplus of $ 1.3 billion.

The discussion about what to do with the surplus is expected to dominate the legislative session.

%MINIFYHTMLf1c7d1241a14d4a864820be1ac9b45df13% %MINIFYHTMLf1c7d1241a14d4a864820be1ac9b45df14%

Republicans want to return something in the form of tax cuts. A proposal would eliminate all state taxes on social security benefits regardless of the recipient's income. Minnesota is one of the 13 states that taxes social security benefits.

%MINIFYHTMLf1c7d1241a14d4a864820be1ac9b45df15% %MINIFYHTMLf1c7d1241a14d4a864820be1ac9b45df16%

The members of the Democratic House want to spend half a billion dollars of the surplus on more affordable daycare places and unique scholarships of $ 25,000 for a year of pre-kindergarten.

But there is some division in the Democratic ranks.

Governor Tim Walz, who often reminds the public that he is a former teacher, wants to wait and see what the revised state of the revised supplementary budget looks like, which is expected for this month.

It is the powerful president of the House of Representatives who is defending the half-billion kindergarten and pre-kindergarten spending program. She presented her case again at Up News Info Sunday Morning.

“Knowing that we have $ 1.3 billion at the moment, the question is where can we make the biggest difference and you are only three once and the difference we make in the life of a three-year-old in the year in which there are three will he take with them? for the rest of their lives, ”said Hortman.

President Hortman is receiving support for part of her plan from an unexpected source, Senate Republicans.

While they don't support the price of half a billion dollars, some Republican senators say they like the idea of ​​pre-k scholarships directed instead of the universal pre-k program that former governor Mark Dayton had proposed.