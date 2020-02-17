Constance Wu gave Strangers Lap Dance while undercover as Stripper

%MINIFYHTML83fb5e6960e144afaa6b62b83608e4c211% %MINIFYHTML83fb5e6960e144afaa6b62b83608e4c212%

WENN / Instar

During her appearance on & # 39; The Kelly Clarkson Show & # 39 ;, the 37-year-old actress who plays Destiny in & # 39; Hustlers & # 39; reveals that she was covered up in a strip club in preparation for her role.

Up News Info –

Constance Wu He did his best for his role in "Hustlers". During an appearance on"The Kelly Clarkson show", the actress who portrays Destiny in the robbery film directed by Lorene Scafaria confessed that she was undercover as a stripper and gave strangers a dance in the lap to prepare for her part.

On the Monday, February 17 episode of the NBC talk show, the 37-year-old woman was asked how she "studied" for her role when she sat down with the host Kelly Clarkson. To the surprise of the "American idol"Alum, she replied:" I worked in a strip club to prepare for Hustlers. I was undercover. Say lap dances to strangers. "

%MINIFYHTML83fb5e6960e144afaa6b62b83608e4c213% %MINIFYHTML83fb5e6960e144afaa6b62b83608e4c214%

When Kelly expressed her disbelief at his revelation, Constance assured him: "I'm not lying! I earned $ 600 my first night." She added: "I'm not being funny, and it wasn't funny. I put fake tattoos on my neck, I changed my hair. You can't double the first time you enter a club and you say: & # 39; Hi, I would like to like having a job here & # 39 ;, and then you go to work that night. "

%MINIFYHTML83fb5e6960e144afaa6b62b83608e4c215% %MINIFYHTML83fb5e6960e144afaa6b62b83608e4c216%

The actress, who made her breakthrough on ABC "Just arrived by boat"It spilled even more on how he disguised himself." I put fake tattoos on my neck, "he recalled." And, like, I changed my hair, I put on as if you knew these hair pieces. "He also admitted to having" installed a stripper post in the living room for a few months. "

<br />

This was not the first time Constance talked about her preparation for "Hustler." In September 2019, it opened in Vulture's oral history that took pole classes and private training sessions. "And this was all I paid before we started the movie," he revealed, before adding: "I became friends with a couple of strippers."

The "Crazy Rich Asians"Star also shared," I went to many strip clubs in San Francisco; That's what I spent doing my Christmas Eve. I went with two of my friends and we went to five different clubs. It was fun. And nobody knew who I was. I am not really that famous. Nor does anyone expect this mother-of-children comedy to be in a strip club. "