Commercial grade of Tyler Toffoli: Vancouver Canucks pay a high price for the offensive threat

The Vancouver Canucks have surprised many this season.

Contending for a spot in the playoff, general manager Jim Benning maximized his chance at an open West Conference and acquired the much-coveted striker Tyler Toffoli of the Los Angeles Kings. Toffoli leaves L.A. as his top scorer (18), just two days after becoming the first NHL player to score a & # 39; hat trick & # 39; In an outdoor game.

He now joins a Canucks team that is one point away from the Edmonton Oilers for the first time in the Pacific Division.

This is how the Canucks did it.

Canucks received from Los Angeles:

Tyler Toffoli (F)

Kings received from Vancouver:

Tim Schaller (F), prospect Tyler Madden (F), second round selection 2020, fourth round conditional selection 2022

Prospect Tyler Madden and 2020 2nd round pick plus Schaller for Toffoli. – Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 18, 2020

Canucks Grade: B

Vancouver, which has missed the Stanley Cup playoffs in the last four seasons, made a move to win now by acquiring Toffoli, who immediately becomes his best winger with Brock Boeser out for three weeks (cartilage fracture of the rib); The announcement about Boeser came from general manager Jim Benning, immediately after the exchange.

However, this movement feels like a bet for the Canucks.

Vancouver has created a group of talented young people, led by Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes, and has accomplished a little more this season; not many expected them to be in a playoff place in mid-February. However, this type of movement is usually done by a team that thinks it is a player away from a Stanley Cup, not just a place in the playoffs. The acquisition of Toffoli improves the chances of playoffs of the team, but they are not yet considered one of the main contenders of the Cup.

The Tyler Madden prospect, a second round pick and a conditional fourth round draft pick is a high price to pay for the Canucks. Madden has emerged as one of the best prospects in the league after the Canucks selected him in the third round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He scored a goal in Northeastern's victory in double overtime over Boston University in the Beanpot championship just a week ago.

It is quite clear that Benning sees a path for the Canucks to make a deep postseason race with the Pacific Division grouped together. The Canucks already scored 3.19 goals per game before the incorporation of Toffoli and their 18 goals will place it tied for third place in the team.

With the added firepower and solid goal of Jacob Markstrom, which has an average of 2.74 goals against and a saving percentage of .918, the Canucks are ready to end their playoff drought this season.

The only thing that could make this even more interesting? Toffoli is a pending unrestricted free agent and the Canucks will have difficulty signing it again.

For now, Toffoli improves the Canucks, but this exchange may hurt Vancouver again in the future.