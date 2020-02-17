COAI: COAI: The government still has vast powers to solve the problems of telecommunications companies – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLd586b42c00e177d021ccb270e2b21e1611% %MINIFYHTMLd586b42c00e177d021ccb270e2b21e1612%

The industrial body COAI has affirmed that the government has "vast powers and options,quot; to address the problems of the sector, even in light of the Supreme Court order on the payment of legal fees.

One day after the Supreme Court rapped the telecommunications department and the companies for the breach of their order on the payment of legal fees, the COAI Director General, Rajan Mathews, said that it corresponds to the individual members (companies) see how they would interpret and fulfill the SC order.

"We continue to believe that the government has vast powers and options to address the problems of the sector, even in the light of the SC order," Mathews said.

Meanwhile, after UP (West) and Rajasthan, DoT field offices in the circles of Gujarat, UP (East), West Bengal and other areas have ordered telecommunications companies to pay outstanding fees "immediately,quot; in if the action is initiated according to the provisions of the license agreement "without prior notice,quot;.

A notice issued by the UP (East) circle to telecommunications operators said the Communication Account Controller's office will remain open on Saturday to facilitate the payment of legal fees by the companies.

Mathews said that while the Association of Cellular Operators of India (COAI) sees many opportunities for mobile operators to thrive, enabling policies and regulations will be key to this.

Citing COAI's position that the industry has to move quickly to a level of Rs 300 ARPU (Average revenue per user) to maintain its financial health, Mathews said the SC order only makes this imperative "more urgent."

"We have stated before that the current rates are inadequate to maintain the financial health of the sector and the industry has to move quickly to an ARPU number of Rs 300 to maintain its financial health. The SC order only makes this imperative even more urgent." , Mathews said.

On Friday, the SC had ordered the managing directors and the directors of telecommunications companies and other companies to explain why no contempt measures are taken against them for breach of their order to pay adjusted gross income (AGR) of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the Department of telecommunications (DoT).

After the rap of the Supreme Court, the telecommunications department last week began issuing orders asking firms like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to clear past quotas immediately.



The Supreme Court has asked the companies to settle the fees, totaling an estimated Rs 1.47 lakh crore, before the next hearing date on March 17.

Airtel responded on Friday to the DoT order offering to pay Rs 10,000 crore before February 20 and the remainder before March 17. Airtel owes almost Rs 35,586 crore, including the license fee and the spectrum use charge, to the government.

Vodafone Idea, in a regulatory presentation last week, said it is evaluating the amount that can be paid for adjusted gross income (AGR) fees, although he reiterated that the continuation of the business in India will depend on "a positive result,quot; of his Declaration of modification submitted to the apex court.

"The Company proposes to pay the amount thus assessed in the coming days," said VIL, which faces quotas of more than Rs 53,000 crore.

COAI Mathews said "the duopoly is not the best for the nation, customers or even the industry."