CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

Sky Sports News in 60 seconds

Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.

Steven Gerrard admits that he is "really interested,quot; to see if action is taken against Manchester City, which could see them stripped of their Premier League title in 2014.

The Porto striker, Moussa Marega, left the field during his match against Vitoria Guimaraes on Sunday in Portugal, after he was subjected to alleged racist chants of local supporters.

Former Derby player Craig Ramage has been fired after "totally unacceptable,quot; comments he made about black club players.

British No. 3 Kyle Edmund won his first ATP event since October 2018 by beating Andreas Seppi 7-5 6-1 in the New York Open final.

Adam Scott claimed a two-stroke victory at the Genesis Invitational, as Rory McIlroy's challenge vanished on the last day in California.