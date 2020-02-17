Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilien considers his resignation: reports | NBA News

Lisa Witt
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Jim Beilein calls for more effort from his team

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilien is considering attending his resignation, according to reports.

Beilein left a privileged position of university coach in Michigan to take over Cleveland, but the adjustment to management professionals has proved difficult.

The 67-year-old man is supervising a team with the worst record in the Eastern Conference, and he needed to calm a difficult situation in the locker room after stating that he spoke badly by telling his team that they no longer played as a group of "thugs,quot; .

Beilein had been hired by the Cavs in May, according to reports, for a five-year contract.

