Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilien considers his resignation: reports | NBA News

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilien is considering attending his resignation, according to reports.

Beilein left a privileged position of university coach in Michigan to take over Cleveland, but the adjustment to management professionals has proved difficult.

Reporting with @WindhorstESPN: Cavaliers and John Beilein have discussed the possibility of him resigning as coach during the NBA All-Star Break. No decision has been made. After signing a 5-year contract to leave Michigan, Beilein had problems with the transition to the NBA. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 17, 2020

The 67-year-old man is supervising a team with the worst record in the Eastern Conference, and he needed to calm a difficult situation in the locker room after stating that he spoke badly by telling his team that they no longer played as a group of "thugs,quot; .

Beilein had been hired by the Cavs in May, according to reports, for a five-year contract.

