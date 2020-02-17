Chris Silverwood excited Eoin Morgan stayed as England captain | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML8aa6873970c3d7ac10d22ea467a9001111% %MINIFYHTML8aa6873970c3d7ac10d22ea467a9001112%









England head coach Chris Silverwood reflects on the ups and downs of England's 2-1 series victory in South Africa.

England head coach Chris Silverwood has talked about how happy he is that Eoin Morgan has remained a captain of limitations after overseeing his historic World Cup triumph in 2019.

%MINIFYHTML8aa6873970c3d7ac10d22ea467a9001115% %MINIFYHTML8aa6873970c3d7ac10d22ea467a9001116%

A back injury led Morgan to contemplate his future last summer, but since then it has been proposed to take England to the T20 World Cup in Australia in October this year and to India in 2021.

For the second time this winter, Morgan hit a fifty of 21 balls, the fastest in international T20 tournaments by an England batter, to boost his team to a 2-1 series victory over South Africa at Centurion on Sunday.

The highlights of the third and final T20I in Centurion while England chased 223 to seal a 2-1 series victory against South Africa.

After half a century of quick shots by Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow had given England a platform in their quest for a gigantic 223, Morgan hit seven six in his 57 not out of 22 balls, as tourists won by five wickets.

Silverwood admitted that he was relieved that the left-hander decided to remain in his post, saying: "Obviously I am very happy. He has so much experience there and is a good player. Losing him would have been tragic, really."

England's white ball captain Eoin Morgan is getting stronger after his T20 series victory over South Africa, says Mark Ramprakash.

"As we have seen, it has the aim between teeth, it has the ability to keep cool under pressure, to methodically break the marker, take risks when applicable and guide us home as it has done."

"It's great to have it."

Buttler rejected speculation about where he should hit the order with an affable 57 of 29 balls to set the tone of England's search for South Africa's 222-6 in Supersport Park.

Bairstow, meanwhile, contributed 64 of 34 balls, before Morgan closed the show with a burst of six, as England recorded its second highest successful chase in T20Is.

Captain Eoin Morgan praised Jos Buttler for the platform he provided at the top of the order to help establish England's 223 persecution and series victory over South Africa.

When asked to put the series victory with the T20 World Cup on the horizon, Silverwood replied: "Obviously it leaves us in a good place."

"We have played a very good cricket, both sides have done it, and the competition in general has been highly pressurized. Both teams have pushed each other, so I think both teams will go better for the experience."

"So that we can overcome the line the way we have done it, we will get a lot of confidence from that."

"It is just a continuous construction process that leads to the World Cup, but what we are achieving; we are seeing that we are improving all the time, every game that the boys play is joining and improving in what they do."

"It has left us in a safe space."