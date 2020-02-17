China's leader, under fire, says he led the fight against the coronavirus from the beginning

Under fire for its response to the coronavirus epidemic, China's authoritarian government seems to be pushing a new account of the events it presents to President Xi Jinping as an early action to combat the outbreak that has convulsed the country.

But in doing so, the authorities first recognized that Mr. Xi was aware of the epidemic and participated in the response almost two weeks before he spoke publicly about it, and while officials at his epicenter in Wuhan City were Keep minimizing your dangers.

That new account runs the risk of attracting the president, China's most powerful leader in decades, directly to questions about whether senior officials did too little or too late.

In an internal speech published on Saturday, Mr. Xi said he had "issued demands on efforts to prevent and control,quot; the coronavirus on January 7, during a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Politburo, the highest council of the Communist Party, whose sessions are usually hidden in secret.