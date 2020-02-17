China's leader, under fire, says he led the fight against the coronavirus from the beginning

Under fire for its response to the coronavirus epidemic, China's authoritarian government seems to be pushing a new account of the events it presents to President Xi Jinping as an early action to combat the outbreak that has convulsed the country.
But in doing so, the authorities first recognized that Mr. Xi was aware of the epidemic and participated in the response almost two weeks before he spoke publicly about it, and while officials at his epicenter in Wuhan City were Keep minimizing your dangers.
That new account runs the risk of attracting the president, China's most powerful leader in decades, directly to questions about whether senior officials did too little or too late.
In an internal speech published on Saturday, Mr. Xi said he had "issued demands on efforts to prevent and control,quot; the coronavirus on January 7, during a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Politburo, the highest council of the Communist Party, whose sessions are usually hidden in secret.
In the speech, he also said that he had authorized the unprecedented closure of Wuhan and other cities as of January 23.
"At all times I have monitored the spread of the epidemic and the progress in efforts to reduce it, constantly issuing oral orders and instructions," Mr. Xi said of his most recent participation.
Mr. Xi's advisors may have expected that publishing the speech, delivered on February 3, will dispel speculation about his Recent withdrawal from public view and reassuring its people that they can be trusted to get them out of the epidemic. So far, the virus has officially infected more than 68,000 people and killed more than 1,650 worldwide, the vast majority in mainland China.
"The general tone of the speech seems to be defensive," said Minxin Pei, a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College in California. "He wants to change the narrative, which until now has been very unfavorable for senior management."
Delivered at a meeting with senior party officials, when the epidemic had already become a national crisis, the speech could expose Mr. Xi to criticism that he did not deal with the initial threat with sufficient urgency and make it difficult for him to blame local officials for what many see as the early mishandling of the epidemic by the government.
The comments also raise questions about what the main leaders knew at the time and what instructions they issued based on that knowledge.
The fact that Xi called a meeting of China's top political body in early January indicates that the coronavirus was already considered a high-level issue, which makes its subsequent silence even more visible, experts say. An official account of the meeting of the Standing Committee on January 7 issued at that time by Xinhua, the state news agency, did not mention a discussion about the coronavirus.
"It seems that he is trying to indicate that,quot; we were not asleep at the wheel, "said Jude Blanchette, President of Freeman in China Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "But it comes out like,quot; we knew this was a problem, but we weren't sounding the alarm. "
In this month's speech, Mr. Xi noted his dissatisfaction with the lower level bureaucrats for his "shortcomings,quot; in the implementation of the party's high-level directives.
In early January, officials in Wuhan were giving open assurances that the transmission of the virus from person to person was unlikely. Some government experts agreed.
"For now, there seems to be no clear evidence of person-to-person transmission," said Xu Jianguo, senior expert on communicable diseases at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in an interview in early January. with Ta Kung Pao, a Hong Kong newspaper. "This shows that the threat level of this virus is limited."
The new information places Mr. Xi's participation in the fight against the epidemic much earlier than previously known. His first public comment on the epidemic came on January 20, when he gave brief instructions that were published in state media.
In the days after the issuance of the orders of January 7 of Mr. Xi, the politicians in Wuhan met for the annual meeting of the People's Congress of the city, their party-controlled legislature. During that time, the daily bulletins of the Wuhan health commission on the outbreak He repeatedly said there were no new cases of infection, no firm evidence of transmission from person to person or infection of medical workers.
But there were growing signs that politicians and government experts underestimated the power of the new coronavirus. On January 9, a 61-year-old man named Zeng died, the first death confirmed by the virus. Some doctors in Wuhan hospitals were already worried enough to warn their friends and propose special rooms for patients who had symptoms of infection.
Even after Mr. Xi made his first public comments on the epidemic on January 20, he kept it primarily at the bottom of his public agenda. The day before the Lunar New Year holiday began at the end of January, he took the stage at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing and declared his success in leading China through a difficult year, not to mention the virus that was already there. Spreading fear across the country
While he was talking, Wuhan, a city of 11 million, was in block mode, in a desperate attempt to stop the spread of the virus.
Mr. Xi's first public appearance after Wuhan's closure on January 23 came two days later, when he chaired a meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee.
"We are sure we can win in this battle," he proclaimed.
But in later days, he almost disappeared from public view, emerging only a handful of times to chair the Communist Party meetings and to meet foreign visitors, including the director general of the World Health Organization and the autocratic leader of Cambodia , Hun Sen. Meanwhile, he ordered the country's number two leader, Li Keqiang, to lead the group that manages the emergency, effectively making it the public face of the response.
For days, Mr. Xi's absence from public opinion fueled speculation that he was trying to protect his own reputation by being in the background in the rapidly developing crisis. In the last week, he has returned to center stage in an apparent effort to crush that conversation.
Last week, Mr. Xi. He went to a neighborhood center in Beijing, a hospital and a center for disease control in what state media announced as a visit to the "front line,quot; of China's efforts to combat the epidemic. You still have to visit Hubei, the province at the center of the epidemic.
A few days later, Mr. Xi dismissed two senior officials of the Communist Party in Hubei, a measure aimed at calming public anger and containing political consequences.
In publishing the February 3 speech now, experts say Mr. Xi seems to be putting his reputation on the outcome of the epidemic struggle.
"What is really interesting in the speech is that there is a lot of,quot; me "in it," said Blanchette of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "This is clearly being placed at the center of Beijing's response to this, while resorting to the old excuse of blaming the cadres for the long-standing pathologies of China's political system."
The speech of February 3 was published by Qiushi, or Seeking Truth, the main doctrinal newspaper of the Communist Party. It is rare that such an internal discourse is published in its entirety so quickly.
In the speech, Mr. Xi described efforts to end the epidemic as a "people's war,quot; and highlighted two key battlegrounds: Hubei Province, where infections and deaths have been concentrated, and Beijing, the capital.
He also recognized that the epidemic and the fight to reduce it could damage the economy, slow down production and cool trade.
In response, Mr. Xi said the government would provide financial support for businesses, help migrant workers return to their jobs and increase support for construction projects. He said the blow to consumer spending could be compensated by encouraging spending in new areas, such as 5G telephone networks, as well as entertainment and online education.
He also emphasized the importance of taking control of the narrative and gaining public opinion in the country and abroad.
"There should be a closer monitoring and evaluation of the opinion, speaking proactively and giving a positive orientation," Xi said of the Chinese public sentiment.
"Take advantage of the initiative and effectively shape international opinion," he added.