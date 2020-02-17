China offers tax incentives to companies because of the impact of the coronavirus | China news

China's army is sending hundreds of doctors and nurses to Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak as the country deals with new cases and more deaths.

On Sunday almost 2,000 more infections were reported, bringing the total on the continent to more than 71,000.

More than 1,770 people have died so far.

The World Health Organization is also sending its own team of experts to Beijing and two provinces.

And for the first time in recent history, China is considering delaying its annual congress, the biggest political meeting of the year.

Sarah Clarke, from Al Jazeera, reports from Hong Kong on how China is trying to mitigate the economic impact of the epidemic.