Chelsea's problems under Frank Lampard: What's going on? The | Soccer news

Chelsea's problems in both boxes were evident against Manchester United and are undermining their progress under Frank Lampard.







Chelsea suffered a disappointing defeat at home against Manchester United

In November, Chelsea had twice as many points as Manchester United and Frank Lampard had led the team to a series of six straight wins for the first time since the season winning the club's title with Antonio Conte. The transition season in which progress was the slogan seemed to have the potential to become much more.

After Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Manchester United at home Monday Night Football, the gap between the two clubs narrowed to only three points. Lampard's side was unfortunate with a couple of VAR calls that went against him, but now there are four wins in 14 Premier League games for Chelsea. The momentum has been lost and trust is fading rapidly.

Not only United could catch Chelsea. As recently as last month, they were nine points above Tottenham. Now that gap has narrowed to one. Sheffield United, Wolves and Everton are a short distance away. Arsenal will also like its possibilities. Chelsea's advantage has completely surrendered and the race for fourth place is fine.

The concern for Lampard is that naivety continues to play its role in undermining his work. The opening goal came after Andreas Christensen had left the field with a head injury and both the defender and the team in general could not regroup in time. Christensen was hit in the air by Anthony Martial and suddenly Chelsea found himself behind.

It's hard not to remember Lampard's first game in charge of the Premier League when Manchester United beat Manchester United 4-0 at Old Trafford in a game in which they were the best team. The high line of the team was blamed at the time, but it was finally reduced to details. Speaking with Lampard at that time, he was very aware of the problem.

"The reason we lost the game against Manchester United was not where our line was on the field, but because of individual mistakes when we turned the ball and did not follow a runner at the right time. Those are the small details that you have to be constantly aware. We reflect on it, watch the videos and seek to improve. "

But Chelsea has receded lately.

Lampard's team selection on Monday night was revealing. It was from experience, naming the oldest initial lineup of his Chelsea reign so far. Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and N & # 39; Golo Kante started together for the second time since November. Willian and Pedro were named as ample options for the second time throughout the season.

Kante's early injury robbed Chelsea of ​​some of that experience and presence in the midfield, but the biggest problem is in both boxes. Lampard insists that he is not the biggest fan of statistics, but he cannot escape that when his team shoots the ball he does not find the bottom of the net, but when opponents shoot, the ball seems to hit his goalkeeper.

Chelsea had 17 shots against Manchester United, but the only time David de Gea had problems was when he hit the post late after Mason Mount's free kick hit him. The best opportunities fell to Michy Batshuayi, but there was no conviction that it would end. Did you think I was going to score? Few inside Stamford Bridge seemed to.

Chelsea have had more shots than Liverpool this season. They are the only team in the top five that has a lower performance than the total expected goals. According to Opta, they are converting less than one in three of their clear possibilities. The finish has not been good enough.

"You can see the problems there today," Lampard said. Sky sports.

"If you don't have goal entry, you don't win football matches. If you're not going to have the productivity to score, if we don't think we're going to score, it's hard to win games." . We have the Groundhog Day feeling at the stadium. I feel like a broken record, I'm sorry if Chelsea fans keep hearing me say the same. "

On the other end, Chelsea conceded the first two shots they faced, but there is nothing new there either. Among them, Willy Caballero and Kepa Arrizabalaga have, by far, the worst percentage of goalkeeper savings of any team this season. Chelsea have faced fewer shots than Liverpool, but have conceded more than twice as many goals.

Chelsea restricted Manchester United's chances, but still conceded twice

Fights in counterattack management have been a factor. Only Burnley has granted more of the quick breaks. Against United, not dealing with a corner led Harry Maguire to double the deficit. That is a family failure too. Only Aston Villa has conceded more goals than Chelsea from the corners and have faced almost twice as many.

Lampard calls them "dumb moments,quot;, but this is a big part of football.

Time will solve some of the problems. Hakim Ziyech's signature has already been secured. A new goalkeeper would help since Lampard currently prefers the 38-year-old Knight to Kepa. Tammy Abraham has exceeded expectations, but Lampard is very aware of the need for a striker. But he can't just wait for the summer.

It would be a surprise if Batshuayi is still ahead of Olivier Giroud. The impact of the French was clear even in his brief cameo against United. There was a wonderful touch to put Kovacic in the goal and he also seemed to have withdrawn a single VAR goal to discard his characteristic near-post header for offside.

Chelsea needs short-term solutions, as well as long-term solutions now. Tottenham are visitors to Stamford Bridge next weekend and arrive with Chelsea still looking for their first home victory over the opposition of the top half this season. If he is wrong, Lampard will suddenly find himself behind his old mentor José Mourinho at the table.

"We are fourth by point," he says. "The season starts here."