Chelsea 0-2 Man Utd

Manchester United ruined the race for the top four with a 2-0 victory at Chelsea amidst more VAR controversy at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Anthony Martial hit just before the break and Harry Maguire doubled the visitors' lead in 66 minutes to send United on their way to victory, as they climbed from the table to seventh place, just three points from Chelsea.

However, there was even more VAR controversy in the Premier League match, and Chelsea will feel upset because Maguire didn't see red when the game still had no goals after an incident with Michy Batshuayi, while the substitute Kurt Zouma was denied a tie at the beginning of the second half

More frustration would come for Chelsea as another substitute, this time Olivier Giroud seemed to throw a goal back after 77 minutes, but was ruled out by VAR.

How United won on a fight night in West London

Anthony Martial is harassed by his teammates after putting United ahead in Stamford Bridge



Player Ratings Chelsea: Knight (6), James (6), Rudiger (6), Christensen (5), Azpilicueta (5), Jorginho (6), Kante (n / a), Kovacic (6), Pedro (5), Willian (4 )), Batshuayi (4) Subs: Zouma (6), Mount (6), Giroud (6) Manchester United: De Gea (7), Wan-Bissaka (8), Maguire (8), Bailly (7), Shaw (7), Williams (7), Matic (7), Fred (7), Fernandes (7), James ( 6), martial (7). Subs: Pereira (n / a), Ighalo (n / a), Dalot (n / a) Party man: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepared United 3-4-1-2 to try to stifle Chelsea and play at the counter, but it was the home team that started to shine. Twice they approached in the first 10 minutes when Reece James and Willian shot wide from the edge of the area, respectively.

Frank Lampard's team lost N & # 39; Golo Kante to an injury, but his replacement, Mason Mount, established his best chance of the first procedures when he broke into the box and faced Batshuayi in 26 minutes, just so that the Belgian striker will shoot from a great position.

Chelsea's failures would prove costly in the halftime blow when Martial put United in front with the first target shot of the game. It was a brilliant job by Aaron Wan-Bissaka to beat Willian and then hit him with a perfect cross, and the Frenchman got up in the box before greeting the helpless Willy Caballero.

Lampard was forced to make a second half-time change when Zouma gave one to Andreas Christensen, and it seemed that the replacement center had leveled off when he shot from a corner in 56 minutes, but VAR intervened to judge César Azplicueta. He had pushed Brandon Williams into the accumulation, even though it seemed that Azpilicueta had received a small push from Fred to push him to the young left side of United.

Team news Tammy Abraham was lost to Chelsea so Michy Batshuayi began to lead, while Willian entered through Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Eric Bailly returned to the defense of Manchester United, while Odion Ighalo was on the bench.

And 10 minutes later, United would double its advantage from its own corner. Maguire, who could easily have been expelled by VAR in the first half for appearing to kick in Batshuayi in an incident outside the ball after a meeting at the Chelsea shelter, was given the freedom of the 18-yard box to load and Go home a corner of Bruno Fernandes.

The third and final replacement of Chelsea Giroud seemed to have returned Chelsea to the game in the 77th minute when he was heading home with the center of Mount Cross, but the foot of the striker was slightly offside before nodding. There would be no way back from there as United secured its third defeat to the Lampard team this season.

Where does this leave the race for the first four?

The current drama surrounding Manchester City may well end with fifth place in the Premier League standings for the Champions League, but both sides will want to finish in the top four to secure their place next season.

Chelsea still occupies fourth place after Monday night's game, but the race has now opened, with Tottenham only one point behind in fifth, Sheffield United one point further behind in sixth, and United one more point behind in seventh.

Then come Wolves and Everton (both 36 points) just five behind Chelsea, while Arsenal and Burnley are two points behind them.

What the Sky Sports experts said

Jamie Carragher: "This was a brilliant victory for Manchester United, and for all the clubs fighting for that place in the Champions League."

Roy Keane: "Manchester United was very good, Chelsea was poor. This was a game that United had to win. I am delighted by them and delighted by Ole."

"I never thought that United was going to lose the game, although Giroud had no luck with his goal. The key now is for United to go to some kind of race. This is a great confidence boost for them. They scored two excellent goals."

The man of the match – Aaron Wan-Bissaka

This award would probably follow Maguire's path if it weren't for the fact that he could have been easily kicked out in the first half. Wan-Bissaka, meanwhile, was his usual brilliant defensive presence and showed a genuine creative brilliance on his part for Martial's opening goal. If you can continue to develop the attacking side of your game, it will become a serious presence as a right side or right side.

Opta statistics

Manchester United have completed their first league double over Chelsea since the 1987-88 campaign, while this is the first time they have done so without compromising since 1964-65.

Chelsea have lost seven home games in all competitions this season, the most in a single campaign since 1994-95 (also seven).

Chelsea became the second team to have two goals conceded and then voided by VAR in a Premier League match this season, after Sheffield United against Brighton in December.

Solskjaer has won his five away games as a Man Utd coach against Chelsea and Man City in all competitions, more than the Red Devils had won in their previous 19 games under Alex Ferguson, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho combined.

Whats Next?

Manchester United faces a rapid change before heading to Belgium to face Club Brugge in the first leg of their last tie in the Europa League on Thursday night, while Chelsea face Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday at noon.