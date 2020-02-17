Charles Barkley talks about the Kobe Bryant rape case in 2003: "He had a defect we all know,quot;

Charles Barkley is warming up after addressing the 2003 rape case against the late basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, saying it is part of his legacy.

"You have to tell the whole picture," Barkley said during a group debate about Inside The NBA. "We're not making Kobe not a hero." We are celebrating your excellence in basketball. We understand what happened in Colorado. That's fair, but two things may be true. "

