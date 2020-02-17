Caroline Flack's boyfriend breaks his silence in a heartbreaking tribute after his shocking suicide – "I have so much pain,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLbe22ad7e37911fdf627a769aad875ee811% %MINIFYHTMLbe22ad7e37911fdf627a769aad875ee812%

The former Love Island hostess, Caroline Flack, passed away and now, her mourning boyfriend, Lewis Burton broke her silence about the terrible loss. This is what I had to say!

As you know, Caroline was found dead on February 15, just after Valentine's Day, in her apartment of alleged suicide. She was only 40 years old.

Burton, 27, confessed that he feels "a lot of pain,quot; after losing the woman he loves in a heartbreaking tribute he posted on social media.

He took Instagram to write: ‘My heart is broken, we had something so special. I am so lost in words, I have so much pain, I miss you so much, I know you felt safe with me, you always said that I do not think about anything else when I am with you, but I was not allowed to be this time (though) I kept asking and asking. I will be your voice baby, I promise that I will ask all the questions you want and get all the answers, nothing will bring you back, but I will try to make you proud every day. I love you with all my heart. & # 39;

Previously, the loved ones of the television presenter issued the following statement through the Press Association: ‘We can confirm that our Caroline died today, on February 15. We ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time. "

Later, a lawyer representing the family confirmed that the cause of death was suicide.

His shocking death came a month before he was expected to appear in court on assault charges.

As you know, she was previously arrested for allegedly attacking Burton with a lamp to the point that she received a "major head injury."

Caroline was released on bail, but only after she agreed not to contact her boyfriend in the meantime.

