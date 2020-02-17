Caroline Flack: stylist friend shares star picture with child

Caroline Flack's best friend, who was with her just a few hours before committing suicide, broke her silence to share a heartbreaking photograph of the late Love Island host holding her eight-year-old daughter as a baby.

Celebrity stylist Lou Teasdale posted the photo of Miss Flack and her daughter Lux of 2011 on Instagram last night, saying: & # 39; This lady misses you & # 39; Calorine & # 39 ;.

Miss Flack pleaded not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in his former house of £ 1.1 million in Islington, north London, at a hearing in December.

The troubled 40-year-old television star, who according to her management said she was & # 39; vulnerable & # 39 ;, was found dead on Saturday in her rented apartment in Stoke Newington, East London, where Miss Teasdale had stayed with her .

Miss Teasdale, known for being the One Direction stylist, wrote on Instagram: “ Does anyone have any good advice for me with an eight-year-old boy learning about pain?

Celebrity stylist Lou Teasdale posted the photo of Miss Flack and her daughter Lux of 2011 on Instagram last night, saying: & # 39; This lady misses you & # 39; Calorine & # 39; & # 39;

"He has lost two very special people who lived with us within 12 months and I want to make sure he says the right thing, if there is anything like that."

It comes as:

ITV chiefs continued to hold high-level crisis talks, although Love Island staff has been told that the future of the show is certain;

The contestants of the current series have not yet been informed about the death of Miss Flack;

The crew described the mood on the set in Cape Town as & # 39; on the floor & # 39; e & # 39; incredibly low & # 39 ;;

It has been claimed that the Crown Prosecutor Service initially decided not to accuse Miss Flack of assaulting her boyfriend last December;

It is said that senior police officers pressed for a decision on the charges;

A former chief prosecutor defended the CPS for prosecuting the charges;

Miss Flack was allegedly tormented by the idea that a jury would be shown images of & # 39; bodycam & # 39; of the police taken during the night of the alleged assault;

It was learned that he flew to Barcelona with a friend a week before his death.

Lux, who is the daughter of Miss Teasdale and her ex boyfriend Tom Atkin, has her own Instagram page that qualifies the girl as & # 39; the youngest fan of One Direction & # 39 ;.

Caroline Flack's friend, Lou Teasdale, posted an Instagram photo of her on Sunday with Miss Flack on the floor of the television star in Stoke Newington, East London, saying: & # 39; Here we are like five days ago really happy, lying down, telling us that we are really fit and fun … I love you & # 39;

Lou Teasdale and Caroline Flack attend a book launch party in London on March 25, 2014

Love Island staff have been told that the future of the show is certain, although the team described the mood on the set in Cape Town as & # 39; on the floor & # 39; e & # 39; incredibly low & # 39 ;.

The contestants of the current series have not yet been informed about Miss Flack's death, and it is still unclear whether they will be informed at a later date.

Sources close to Miss Flack's legal team have also claimed that the Crown Tax Service initially decided not to charge her with assault, but senior police officers pressed for an indictment, according to The Sun.

The CPS declined to comment on the claims today, while a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: & # 39; The MPS, in line with the police nationwide, follows the application of the Police Faculty (authorized professional practice) in relation to cases of domestic abuse. The application was followed in this matter. We are not discussing anymore & # 39 ;.

A source last night said that Lou Teasdale (left) had been "bright,quot; with Caroline Flack (right)

Miss Teasdale had volunteered to stay with Miss Flack due to concerns about her well-being

Miss Teasdale had stayed with Miss Flack on Valentine's Day after the star was terrified when she learned that prosecutors were not going to abandon their assault case.

Caroline Flack was tormented by the jury that showed images of & # 39; bodycam & # 39; from the police It was said that Caroline Flack had been tormented by the idea that a jury would be shown images of & # 39; bodycam & # 39; of the police taken during the night she was accused of attacking her boyfriend. It was understood that the distraught television presenter was horrified by the prospect of a "show trial,quot; over an alleged assault on Lewis Burton and was worried that he could not cope with the consequences. The Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in North London had heard in December that police found the couple in their apartment in Islington covered in blood and that Miss Flack had cuts on her wrist. Miss Flack hoped that the trial would not take place. Friends said she felt isolated and scared and was prescribed antidepressants. One said: & # 39; His biggest fear was that the images of the body camera would be made public. He realized he was going to show up in court if he came to court. & # 39; He felt that from that moment his life would be ruined forever. I heard that the images are quite distressing.

The 36-year-old stylist had gone out to the shops and Miss Flack took her own life a few minutes after her friend left the apartment in Stoke Newington, East London.

Miss Teasdale had volunteered to be by her side after family and friends became increasingly concerned with the welfare of the former Love Island presenter.

Last night, a source said that Miss Teasdale had been "brilliant,quot; with her and that Miss Flack had convinced her friend to go home.

The hostess is said to have convinced her friend that she was fine after paramedics from the London Ambulance Service visited the property on Friday night.

A source told the Sun: & # 39; Caroline had been bad on Friday, but by the time the teams got there, she felt much better and was consistent and receptive to them. She refused to go to the hospital.

After returning from the stores, Miss Teasdale could not return to the apartment, but called Miss Flack's father, Ian, who entered the apartment and found his body.

A source close to the family told the Sun of Miss Teasdale: “ She was absolutely brilliant with her. On Saturday morning, Caroline insisted she was fine and persuaded her friend to go home.

& # 39; No one is blaming Lou for a second. She could not have done more. She is understandably distressed. It is very horrible for her.

Miss Teasdale shared an emotional Instagram post in memory of her & # 39; beautiful friend & # 39 ;, sharing a picture taken last week on the floor.

Mollie Grosberg, a television producer, posted this photo of Caroline Flack in an Instagram story. It is the last photo of Flack, taken on Valentine's Day just a few hours before he committed suicide.

Sharing a series of photographs of the couple, Miss Teasdale wrote: “ Here we are like five days ago, very happy to recite and tell us that we are really fit and fun five years ago, and ten years ago.

The Public Ministry describes how it arrives at collection decisions The Crown Prosecutor's Service has said that each collection decision is based on the same two-stage test in the Code for Crown Prosecutors. The first is whether the evidence provides a realistic perspective of conviction. This means that having heard the evidence, a court is more likely to find the accused guilty. The second is whether it is in the public interest to prosecute. This means asking questions that include the seriousness of the crime, the harm caused to the victim, the impact on the communities and whether the prosecution is a proportionate response. The CPS adds that a plaintiff may be able to ask the police not to continue with a prosecution case and say they no longer want to present evidence. Nevertheless, This does not mean that the case will stop automatically. The website lists the possible reasons why a plaintiff can no longer support a case. These include the fear of other crimes being committed or the risk of further damage, the fear of being face to face with the abuser in court, the pressure of the author, the fear of the repercussions that the author's companions may follow, the fear of being publicly embarrassed and one would like to reconcile with the author. The CPS says that reasons such as these should be considered as a means to help prosecutors understand how they should consider the next steps to follow.

& # 39; I love you. I hope you are at peace now. Until the end, my beautiful friend, Caroline x.

Another of Miss Flack's friends shared what is believed to be the last photograph of the problematic television star, depicted on Valentine's Day just a few hours before she committed suicide.

Mollie Grosberg, a television producer, posted the image in an Instagram story, saying: "Our fun Valentine bought us cookies and oatmeal this year."

Grosberg added that she is taking care of Miss Flack's dog, Ruby, and it arises when reports emerged that Miss Flack had warned the police that she would take her life.

The 40-year-old presenter was taking antidepressants while fighting mental health problems and was terrified by the prospect of her next trial.

Yesterday it was claimed that the paramedics had been sent home the day before they found her dead, fearing her well-being, but did not take her to the hospital.

It was understood that the distraught TV presenter was horrified by the prospect of a "trial by show,quot; for an alleged assault on her boyfriend and was worried that she could not cope with the consequences.

Friends said she was tormented by the idea that a jury would be shown images of & # 39; bodycam & # 39; of the police taken during the night she was accused of attacking Lewis Burton, 27.

He had hoped the trial would not go ahead.

A court had heard that the police found the couple covered in blood and that Miss Flack had cuts on her wrist.

The revelations about his mental health raised questions about whether he was given enough help to address his depression and panic attacks.

Miss Flack's friend, Sam Campbell, took Flack with her on a work trip to Barcelona to help her keep her spirits, but discovered that the Love Island host was "calm and hopeful, but very weak."

When writing a tribute to her friend Miss Flack on Instagram, Ms. Campbell said: & # 39; Last week she accompanied me on a work trip to Barcelona. Waiting at the hotel while I did meetings & # 39;

Last night, the police refused to reveal if they had referred the star to mental health services.

While the stars paid tribute to the host of Love Island, her friends asked if prosecutors, medical professionals and her former ITV bosses had missed the chance to save her.

ITV canceled the scheduled Love Island episodes over the weekend, but said the show would return tonight with a tribute to Miss Flack, who presented five series before stepping back after his arrest.

But television critic Scott Bryan told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire program that it was "too early,quot; for the show to return.

Grosberg posted this photo of her husband Maxwell Grant with Miss Flack's dog, Ruby, who they are now caring for after the troubled television star's death on Saturday.

Miss Flack posted a series of photos with her dog Ruby in her final Instagram post on Friday

He said: & # 39; Of course, there are spectators who would say, well, Love Island is not really connected to this. As you have correctly pointed out, the reasons why someone takes their lives are due to a myriad of different factors.

& # 39; Then some say it should be like a tribute to Caroline, but I also think a lot of people would say it feels too soon. I think I'm in that camp, personally I feel it's too soon.

“ I think it's just the fact that Love Island is such a bubbly show, such a warm show, such a stimulating show, and it just doesn't seem like the cultural environment in which we are as a country at the moment, I think.

“ I think it is also incredibly difficult for the crew: Laura Whitmore speaks so passionately that I recommend that people go and see it, to continue, essentially, to continue with the rest of the series when it is incredibly difficult for their mental health.

Ruth Langsford, photographed today with her husband Eamonn Holmes, talked about her sister's suicide during an emotional segment on ITV's This Morning focused on the death of Miss Flack

"But I also want to point out that this has been really devastating news over the weekend, especially when it's a familiar face."

In other developments:

Miss Flack's management described the case against her as a "trial trial,quot; without merit;

Mr. Burton was enraged against a judicial ban that kept him and Miss Flack apart;

The television presenter, Laura Whitmore, warned about the pressures facing those in the public eye, saying: "It has gone too far,quot;;

Government minister Grant Shapps said broadcasters had a duty to take care of contestants and presenters of reality shows.

Miss Flack died at her home in Stoke Newington on Saturday.

Miss Flack, 40, was accused of attacking her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27, photographed together.

It is understood that his death came a few hours after learning that prosecutors ruled that he would face a trial for the alleged assault of Mr. Burton.

His management team said the Crown Prosecutor's Service knew that it was "vulnerable,quot; and condemned the decision to move forward with the case next month.

Burton, who made the original 999 call to report the assault, then said he didn't want her to face charges.

Miss Flack was pronounced dead at the scene after being found "insensitive,quot; inside her apartment.

It was later learned that paramedics had been called their way on Friday night.

The London Ambulance Service said: "The teams attended and, after a clinical evaluation, the person was not taken to the hospital."

The star had spoken publicly about her battle against depression and panic attacks, which began after Strictly won in 2014.

Friends said the prospect of the police video of his arrest being made public had been “ obsessed & # 39; & # 39 ;.

A court hearing was told Burton that he scored 999 at 5.25 in the morning on December 12 and that Miss Flack was assaulting him.

He told police that she had read text messages on her phone and thought he was cheating on her, and had attacked him while he slept.

Miss Flack appears in an Instagram post in June 2019. The star had spoken publicly about her battle against depression and panic attacks, which began after Strictly won in 2014.

At a hearing at the Highbury Corner Magistrates Court last year, prosecutors said police found the couple covered in blood and that Miss Flack had two cuts on her left wrist after breaking a glass.

Officers were forced to contain her, they said, and when she was warned, she told police she would commit suicide, according to the court.

His lawyer Paul Morris said Burton questioned the CPS account and did not want it processed.

The couple remained in a relationship and begged to be allowed to meet, but the court imposed bail conditions that prohibited Miss Flack from contacting Mr. Burton, which means they were forced to spend Christmas, the New Year. and Valentine's Day separated.

Miss Flack leaves the Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in North London on December 23 last year

Friends said Miss Flack felt isolated and scared and was prescribed antidepressants again.

One said: & # 39; His biggest fear was that the images of the body camera would be made public. He realized he was going to show up in court if he came to court.

& # 39; He felt that from that moment his life would be ruined forever. I heard that the images are quite distressing.

Miss Flack's agent, Francis Ridley, of Money Talent Management, said: “ The CPS pursued this when they knew not only how vulnerable Caroline was but also that the alleged victim did not support the prosecution.

Miss Flack died at her home in Stoke Newington, East London, on Saturday. A police van was photographed outside the property yesterday

Floral tributes placed outside the old house of Miss Flack in Islington, north London, which she put up for sale last year.

& # 39; The CPS should see itself today and how they conducted an exhibition trial that not only lacked merit but was not of public interest. And finally it resulted in significant anguish for Caroline.

Attorney Nazir Afzal, former chief prosecutor of the CPS, said prosecutors could stop the proceedings if the defendant's health risk exceeds public interest in the trial.

"But he said they were under pressure to pursue domestic violence convictions amid concerns that too many prosecutions were suspended."

An ITV source insisted that he had maintained contact with Miss Flack and offered his support.

For confidential support call the Samaritans at 116123, visit a local branch or go to www.samaritans.org

"You think you have no choice and that is the sad thing for the people left behind,quot;: Ruth Langsford cries in This Morning as she remembers her sister's suicide after Caroline Flack's death

Ruth Langsford talked about her sister's suicide during an emotional segment on Monday's episode of This Morning.

The ITV host burst into tears when the show talked about Caroline Flack's death over the weekend.

By telling viewers that "this happened in my family," Ruth explained in tears what it was for a family member left after the suicide.

Loss: Ruth Langsford talked about her sister's suicide during an emotional segment on Monday's episode of This Morning centered on Caroline Flack's death

Ruth's sister, Julia Johnson, 62, who had fought depression for years, was found dead by her husband Paul at her home in Lingfield, Surrey, in June 2019.

At that time, the 59-year-old ITV host told viewers that his sister had died "after a long illness,quot;, with an investigation that later ruled that he had died by suicide.

Devastated, Ruth could not go to work that week and two months later she left the study This Morning crying, unable to continue with a phone about anxiety and depression.

Speaking with psychologist Emma Kenny on Monday morning, Ruth spoke in public about her sister's suicide for the first time, explaining: & # 39; This happened in my family. I remember my surprise at that. They are the questions left to families.

She continued with a list of a list of questions that family members may have: & # 39; Should have turned around. I should have called. I was going to turn around. I was going to phone. Maybe I should have stayed longer & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said.

When telling viewers that "this happened in my family," Ruth tearfully told viewers what it was like for a family member who was left behind after suicide during an argument with her husband Eamonn Holmes (left), Nicola Thorp and Matthew Wright

Duel: Ruth's sister, Julia Johnson, 62, who had fought depression for years, was found dead by her husband Paul at her home in Lingfield, Surrey, in June 2019.

Tears: Ruth spoke in public about her sister's suicide for the first time and explained: & # 39; This happened in my family. I remember my surprise at that & # 39;

She added: & # 39; You stay with the & # 39; what would happen if & # 39 ;. It is his family now that I think he will need so much help.

Later, Ruth burst into tears during an argument about Caroline with actress Nicola Thorp and Mathew Wright.

"You think you have no other choice, that is the sad thing and that is the sad thing for people who are left behind who say:" Many people loved you, you had a choice, you could have called me, you could have called mom … & # 39; & # 39 ;, Ruth said before she could not continue.

Emotional: "You think you have no other choice, that's the sad thing and that's the sad thing for the people left behind," he continued.

Ruth's husband and co-presenter, Eamonn Holmes, intervened, reminding the public that the program's phone would focus on depression and anxiety.

When sharing a photo with Julia last year, Ruth told her Instagram followers: “ My dear sister Julia died sadly after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken.

& # 39; She was the most kind and gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate, I need to take the time to cry with my family. & # 39; Thank you for your understanding. & # 39;

Support: Ruth's husband and co-host Eamonn Holmes intervened, reminding the public that the program's phone would focus on depression and anxiety.

Loss: Love Island host Caroline died Saturday in her new flat in Stoke Newington, London

The presenter of Love Island, Caroline, died Saturday in her new flat in Stoke Newington, London, hours after she was told that she would face a trial for the alleged assault on her boyfriend Lewis Burton last year, while the producer friend who stayed with her went to the stores.

ITV canceled the scheduled Love Island episodes over the weekend, but said the show would return tonight with a tribute to Caroline, who presented five series before retreating after her arrest.

Ruth's husband, Eamonn Holmes, paid tribute to Caroline on Saturday and insisted there must be "repercussions."

Hitting: Ruth's husband, Eamonn Holmes, paid tribute to Caroline on Saturday, while insisting there must be "repercussions,quot;

He wrote on Twitter: & # 39; Caroline Flack … Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. That she has found peace. #Rip Does there have to be repercussions for Love Island now surely? I got more than 27 thousand likes.

Eamonn added later: "That is, out of respect, can the series continue?" (sic)

Caroline is the third star of Love Island who died in the last two years after former contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon committed suicide in March 2019 and June 2018.

Heartbreaking: Caroline is the third star of Love Island who died in the last two years after former contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon committed suicide in March 2019 and June 2018 (L-R pictured during their time on Love Island)

On Sunday it was learned that paramedics were taken to Flack's house in north London the day before she committed suicide, but was not taken to the hospital after a clinical evaluation.

The sources told MailOnline that the ambulance teams were sent to the Stoke Newington apartment of the former Love Island presenter for "concerns for her well-being,quot;, but decided not to take her to the hospital after checking her.

Caroline took her own life after a worried friend who stayed with her went to the stores, leaving her alone in her London apartment.

The friend producer could not return to the apartment when she returned. He called Flack's father, Ian, who entered the apartment where he found the star's body.

Since then, her management team described her as "vulnerable,quot; and criticized the CPS for moving forward with a pending court case even though her boyfriend Lewis Burton said she didn't want to press charges.

He had said that she hit him with a lamp in his old house in Islington in December and, as part of his bail conditions, the couple was forbidden to contact each other.

On Sunday Lewis shared a photo of the couple on vacation together on Instagram this morning, saying that his & # 39; heart is broken & # 39; and promising & # 39; be his voice & # 39 ;.

EXCLUSIVE: "The mood is on the floor … it's horrible,quot;: Love Island staff is "incredibly low,quot; as they prepare for tonight's emotional episode, but contestants STILL haven't been informed of the suicide of Caroline flack

Love Island staff has been told that the future of the show under fire is safe after the tragic death of former presenter Caroline Flack.

The ITV2 reality series team described the mood on the set in Cape Town, South Africa, as "on the floor,quot; and "incredibly low,quot; when they returned to work before tonight's episode.

The production has been told that the program will not be eliminated amid claims that its future was "pending balance."

The summer series will continue as planned, while ITV2 bosses seek to recruit winter hostess Laura Whitmore, 34, permanently.

The contestants of the current series have not yet been informed of Caroline's death. It is still unclear if they will be informed at a later date.

A source told MailOnline: & # 39; Love Island bosses will not count the stars of the current series & # 39 ;.

"The atmosphere is on the floor, it's horrible,quot;: Love Island's crew has been "reassured,quot; about the future of the program and they were told that their "jobs are safe,quot; after the tragic death of former presenter Caroline Flack

In the dark: contestants of the current Love Island series STILL have not been informed of Caroline's death. It is not yet clear if they will be informed at a later date

According to those who work on the set, Caroline's tribute will be a montage and will be aired at the top of the show, and her 32-year-old former co-star Iain Stirling has narrated tonight's episode as usual.

A source told MailOnline: & # 39; The atmosphere on the set is on the floor, it's horrible.

& # 39; The staff feels nostalgic for the first time after Caroline's death; All they want now is to return home with their loved ones.

& # 39; Older people are constantly verifying that everyone is well, but obviously it is the only thing that workers can think of.

"Although the final decisions for the show have not yet been made, the staff has ensured that the summer series will continue as planned and that their jobs are safe.

"Tonight's Love Island episode will begin with a montage of Caroline, which producers expect to be an appropriate tribute to the star."

& # 39; Their jobs are safe & # 39 ;: the production has ensured that the program will not be eliminated since the bosses seek to recruit the host of the winter series Laura Whitmore, 34, permanently

Touching: ITV issued the previous statement that said Love Island would return Monday night and include a tribute to the former presenter

ITV canceled Love Island Unseen Bits, which is usually broadcast on Saturday night and eliminated the Sunday episode after 40-year-old Caroline, who led the dating series for five years, died Saturday at her home in the east From london.

The show will return Monday night as planned, but Monday's Aftersun was canceled following the tragic news.

The bosses decided to eliminate the recording "out of respect for Caroline's friends and family,quot;, after she also presented the derivative program.

The host of Love Island, Laura, paid tribute to her close friend Caroline on Sunday, and described the show as "loving, affectionate, safe and secure."

In a sincere speech on her BBC 5 Live program, Laura said: & # 39; Caroline loved to love, that's all she wanted.

"It's all the staff can think about,quot;: Caroline, who tragically killed herself on Saturday, led the ITV2 dating series for five years, and was loved and respected by the cast and crew

& # 39; That's why a show like Love Island was important to her because it's about finding love, friendship and laughing.

& # 39; The problem was not the show. The program to work is loving and affectionate, safe and protected. The problem is that the outside world is not.

It has been claimed that Caroline took her own life a few minutes after her friend Lou Teasdale, 36, left her, where she had stayed with the star on Valentine's Day.

It was understood that the distraught TV presenter was horrified by the prospect of a "trial by show,quot; for an alleged assault on her boyfriend and was worried that she could not cope with the consequences.

Star from the shires illuminated television but never found true happiness: ALISON BOSHOFF on how Caroline Flack struggled to escape the cramped anxieties of her childhood.

Looking coquettishly at the camera with a black bra and a red vampire lipstick, in her latest Instagram post, Caroline Flack was the image of a cheerful self-confidence.

At 40, she had never looked more beautiful. However, two days after publishing these photos to his 2.6 million followers, in what friends believe was Valentine's last message to boyfriend Lewis Burton, the presenter took his own life.

They say that the possibility of being tried for an alleged assault on the 27-year-old girl, whom she considered her soulmate, after a jealous dispute is what led her to this desperate act.

"I think the fact that she did this so soon after she was told that the accusation was going to move forward is significant," said one friend.

"The fact that it had been Valentine's Day and that she had been separated from her boyfriend was also a factor that I believe."

Behind the deceptive brightness of social networks, there was a different story to the happy one that Caroline had struggled to maintain. Theirs was a story of low self-esteem, depression and anxiety dating back years.

Caroline Flack posted this photo on Instagram, among her latest photos on Saturday

Raised in the Norfolk village of Great Hockham, by her father Ian, a pastry chef, and her mother Christine, who worked for a local newspaper, from her earliest days it seems that Caroline felt somewhat insecure.

She constantly compared herself to her non-identical sister Jody, who Caroline, self-aware, believed she was the prettiest, smartest and most sensitive of the two.

Her worries were exacerbated by her eczema, which made her "paranoid,quot; about her skin, and she hated her "skinny,quot; legs, going to school with up to five pairs of socks to try to make them look more substantial.

Despite her insecurities, Caroline had her sights set on a more dazzling environment than Norfolk could offer.

His great heroine was pop star Kylie Minogue, a pocket Venus like Caroline, who was 5 feet 3 inches tall, and set out to achieve fame on the largest possible scale.

However, when she began to pursue her passions from the entertainment world, it seemed that Jody was also in front of her there. "When it came to dancing and acting in school, my sister was the talented one," she said. "To get close to her, I had to work incredibly hard."

Beauty Spot: Introducing ITV Love Island saw her mingle with the young and glamorous

She continued: & # 39; I always felt the need to overcompensate, but I know my limits. My first ambition was musical theater, but from the beginning I realized that I would not reach the rating & # 39; & # 39 ;.

It was an overwhelming realization. However, with only 16 years, Caroline left home to attend the Bodyworks theater school in Cambridge.

Something early, he never returned home. However, she has always remained close to her family, which includes older brothers Paul and Elizabeth, and was surprised when her parents announced that they would divorce recently.

She and Jody, now a mother of three, were particularly close. Caroline observed: & # 39; We have completely different lives, but each one enjoys the other's life indirectly.

I'm very lucky to have a twin. We are very close, we share a bed until we were four years old and we were in the same class at school, but we are quite different & # 39; & # 39 ;.

After graduating from theater school, there were a number of small fry jobs: working in a pork processing factory, being a waitress and being a wizard's assistant.

Sibling rivalry: Caroline (believed to be on the left) always said that her twin sister Jody was the prettiest and most talented.

He got his first break in 2002 as an actress in the comedy show Bo & # 39; Selecta! Then he presented the Saturday morning CBBC program TMi, winning fans who would later grow up to see her on Love Island.

A season followed in Gladiators, before she was elected to head the ITV2-derived program. I'm a celebrity … Get me out of here now! in 2009.

"Television is where I am most at home," he said. & # 39; I am not one of those television presenters who secretly yearns to be a Hollywood actress. Live television is what I thrive on.

At this time, he was starting to get noticed in the busy London celebrity scene, hanging out with stars like the late Amy Winehouse and comedian Noel Fielding.

A friend said: & # 39; We would make long and long days of filming from 9 a.m. at 11 p.m. and then he would receive a text message and say: & # 39; Well, let's go out for a drink & # 39 ;. She had a lot of energy. She was a great drinker, but it was not a problem.

Professional break: Caroline Flack with Sam Nixon and Mark Rhodes for the CBBC TMI program

As his star rose, he became increasingly famous for the romances reported with other celebrities, including Prince Harry, James Corden and music manager Jack Streets. In 2011 he started dating Harry Styles from One Direction, after 17 to 32. Naturally, the band's fans were horrified.

Caroline, then host of the X Factor-derived program The Xtra Factor, said: & # 39; I already knew she was in love with me. It was flattering and I found it fun.

& # 39; After Harry was photographed leaving my house, people started yelling at me & # 39; pedophile & # 39 ;.

There was a moment when we thought, & # 39; ***, this has become really dark & ​​# 39 ;. The violent reaction, particularly on Twitter, was cruel enough for her to seek therapy after the three-month adventure took its course.

He later said: & # 39; Comes with work. I can't complain because I have a really amazing life and I'm very lucky. But threats and abuse worried her.

An associate described her as "an extreme woman, laughing one moment and crying the next." After the adventure ended, she took a neurolinguistic programming course in 2013 to help her rebuild her self-esteem.

The following year he won Strictly Come Dancing. But in this moment of supreme professional triumph, he sank into depression. & # 39; It all started the day after I won Strictly. I woke up and felt that someone had covered my body with transparent film & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said.

Caroline Flack pictured during a promotional session for Love Island that she previously presented

"I couldn't get up and I couldn't get up all next year." I felt ridiculous, being so sad when I had just won the biggest show on television and had such an amazing job.

& # 39; However, I felt that I was holding a rope that could break at any time. The antidepressants helped me get up in the morning and prevented me from being sad, but what they also do is prevent you from being happy.

Shortly after, she was promoted to co-host of The X Factor with singer Olly Murs. However, critics were not friendly, and after suffering panic attacks in his dressing room, he returned to take medication for depression. She said: "I felt like a joke."

She was devastated by Graham Norton's joke at the Baftas of 2016 when she said that her future return as a presenter of The X Factor was less likely than the executed Anne Boleyn returning to BBC2 historical drama Wolf Hall.

& # 39; I remember that the person next to me touched my arm with sympathy and just tried not to cry. It was really horrible and my lowest point & # 39 ;, he said.

Ganador: Caroline Flack fue adorada por los fanáticos de Strictly Come Dancing, pero su depresión comenzó poco después.

Pero en 2015 llegó su mayor oportunidad: convertirse en la presentadora de Love Island, con un salario de £ 600,000 al año y lucrativos acuerdos derivados.

Sin embargo, para una mujer que lucha con problemas de autoestima, estar rodeada de una rotación interminable de mujeres en bikini no puede haber sido fácil.

Cuando los jefes de Love Island supuestamente solicitaron que ella también usara un bikini en el programa, ella se negó.

Sin embargo, después de los trágicos suicidios de los ex concursantes Sophie Gradon y Mike Thalassitis, elogió el programa por cuidar la salud mental de los participantes y dijo que había discutido sus propias preocupaciones con ellos.

Aunque su vida profesional floreció mientras ayudaba a los concursantes de Love Island a buscar el amor, la propia vida romántica de Caroline estaba cargada.

En los últimos años tuvo una relación intermitente con el ex aprendiz de estrella Andrew Brady, de 28 años, con quien se comprometió después de unas semanas de noviazgo.

En noviembre de 2018 llamó a la policía después de creer que estaba a punto de quitarse la vida.

Después de una breve aventura con el jugador de rugby Danny Cipriani, conoció al profesional de tenis y modelo Lewis Burton, de 27 años, en julio del año pasado. Y así comenzó el romance que conduciría a la devastadora serie de eventos.

Alma gemela: Caroline Flack con su novio Lewis Burton. Los amigos creían que se casarían

La noche del 12 de diciembre, ella y Burton habían salido a cenar en el local nocturno de Soho Bob Bob Ricard.

Lo que sucedió después involucró celos y una pérdida de control, aunque una amiga suya me dijo ayer entre lágrimas: "Ella no hizo nada malo, por eso no puedo entender lo que ha sucedido ahora,quot;.

Los amigos de Flack siempre han sostenido que era un "argumento menor,quot;. Pero la sangre se derramó durante el drama y su carrera fue dañada.

Después de ser acusada sobre la base de pruebas de la policía, se vio obligada a renunciar a Love Island.

Según los informes, el viernes se enteró de que tendría que ser juzgada el próximo mes, el sábado, después de que una amiga que se estaba quedando con ella 'salió,amp;#39; a las tiendas, se quitó la vida.

Aunque los amigos confirman que Caroline había estado tomando medicamentos para la depresión en el momento de su muerte, se declaran atónitos de que podría alcanzar un nivel tan bajo.

Porque las señales eran que ella se estaba recuperando. Había dejado de beber y había dicho que se sentía positiva después de un descanso en Los Ángeles.

De hecho, le había prometido a sus amigos que estaba ansiosa por dar su versión de los acontecimientos de esa noche y limpiar su nombre el próximo mes.

Giro de nariz roja: Caroline Flack haciendo una pose durante Comic Relief en 2007

Y al menos estaba feliz de que Lewis, a quien adoraba, se quedara con ella. Los amigos insisten en que ella creía que iban a casarse este año, una vez que el caso judicial terminara. Se había mudado a una nueva casa en el este de Londres y comenzó a escribir un libro de autoayuda, parte de memorias, parte de consejos para superar los problemas.

Sin embargo, detrás de la feliz fachada, los temores sobre aparecer en la corte continuaron desapareciendo.

Una amiga me dijo: "No podía entender el caso judicial,quot;. A través de las lágrimas, agregó: "Siempre solíamos decir,quot; es reparable ". Cualquier cosa que salió mal, diríamos: 'Oh, no importa, es reparable,amp;#39;.

Trágicamente, parece que no importa cuán valiente sea la cara que mostró Caroline, después de años de tormento mental, esta joven vivaz ya no creía que fuera reparable.

Inside Caroline Flack,amp;#39;s flat: Photos reveal interior of tragic Love Island star,amp;#39;s £3,000-a-month London apartment where she killed herself – five days after posing for selfie with friend

This is the interior of Love Island presenter Caroline Flack,amp;#39;s £3,000-a-month apartment where she killed herself.

The troubled TV star was found dead on Saturday in the two-bedroom top floor loft space in Stoke Newington, East London, which she had been renting in recent weeks after trying to sell her former home in Islington.

She moved into the 1,400 sq ft flat in a former Victorian schoolhouse after putting her former property up for sale last September, three months before she was arrested on suspicion of attacking her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27.

But Miss Flack, 40, then took the £1.1million Islington property off the market last month so she could rent it out as a source of income, having lost her £1.2million salary as the host of Love Island after stepping down.

Caroline Flack,amp;#39;s friend Lou Teasdale posted a photograph on Instagram on Sunday of her with Miss Flack in the flat (above), saying: 'Here,amp;#39;s us like five days ago really happy, lolling, telling each other we,amp;#39;re really fit and funny… I love you,amp;#39;

Miss Flack was found dead on Saturday in this two-bedroom top floor loft space in Stoke Newington, East London

Miss Flack moved into the 1400 sq ft flat in a former Victorian schoolhouse after putting her former property up for sale

Miss Flack had been renting the apartment in Stoke Newington, East London, in recent weeks after selling her former home

A listing on London Lofts said the property has a 'modern kitchen and access to a fantastic private roof terrace,amp;#39;

The part-furnished apartment was described by the estate agents London Lofts as coming with 'excellent security,amp;#39;

The Stoke Newington home became available last November for £695 a week or £3,020 per calendar month, and was described by estate agents as an 'amazing top floor loft,amp;#39; offering 'character living space in a superb location.'

A listing on London Lofts said it is 'dominated by a huge, triple-height living room, with exposed bricks, parquet flooring and huge period windows,amp;#39;, and has a 'modern kitchen and access to a fantastic private roof terrace,amp;#39;.

The part-furnished apartment, where Miss Flack,amp;#39;s friend Lou Teasdale had been staying with her, was also described by the agents as coming with 'excellent security and an allocated off-street parking space,amp;#39;.

Miss Teasdale posted a photograph on Instagram on Sunday of her with Miss Flack in the flat, saying: 'Here,amp;#39;s us like five days ago really happy, lolling, telling each other we,amp;#39;re really fit and funny… I love you.'

The home is 'dominated by a huge, triple-height living room, with exposed bricks, parquet flooring and huge period windows,amp;#39;

The loft property in Stoke Newington became available last November for £695 a week or £3,020 per calendar month

Miss Flack moved to the Stoke Newington flat after being told by a court she could not have any contact with her boyfriend

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack killed herself at the £3,000-a-month apartment in Stoke Newington, East London

Miss Flack had moved into the 1400 sq ft flat Stoke Newington, East London, which is in a former Victorian schoolhouse

Miss Flack was told at Highbury Corner Magistrates,amp;#39; Court in North London two months ago that she could not have any contact with Mr Burton before her upcoming trial for allegedly attacking him.

She told police she would kill herself after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend in December. Miss Flack, who was described as 'vulnerable,amp;#39; by her management, had denied assaulting Mr Burton at her former flat in Islington.

Highbury Corner Magistrates,amp;#39; Court heard that, in the aftermath of the alleged incident, Miss Flack told police 'I did it,amp;#39; and then warned she would kill herself. She was arrested and charged with assault by beating.

Miss Flack stepped down from presenting the current winter series of Love Island after the alleged assault. The ITV programme did not air on Sunday night, but will be back on tonight with a tribute showreel to Flack.

Police cars parked near the apartment building in Stoke Newington yesterday where Miss Flack was found dead on Saturday

A floral tribute placed yesterday outside the building in Stoke Newington where Miss Flack lived and was found dead

Floral tributes placed outside Miss Flack,amp;#39;s former home in Islington, North London, today which she put up for sale last year

The shock news prompted a flood of tributes from celebrities. But it also brought questions about the decision to persist with prosecuting Miss Flack for the alleged assault on her boyfriend.

Miss Flack,amp;#39;s management company criticised the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pressing ahead with what it called her 'show trial,amp;#39; even after her boyfriend said he did not support it.

She is the fourth person linked to the ITV2 dating programme to have killed themselves. Sophie Gradon, who was a contestant in 2016, was found dead at her home in 2018 at the age of 32.

Her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong, who had found her body, killed himself three weeks later aged 25. Mike Thalassitis, who appeared in the 2017 series, was 26 when he was found dead in a park in March last year.

Legal expert defends CPS over death of Caroline Flack by likening case to domestic abuse and arguing lawyers would still prosecute a man even if a female partner tried to drop charges

A legal expert has defended the Crown Prosecution Service following the death of Caroline Flack by explaining why they pursue criminal cases even when alleged victims don,amp;#39;t want them to.

The CPS has faced scrutiny for decision to pursue a court case against former Love Island presenter Flack, whose death on Saturday came hours after she found out she would face trial over the alleged assault of her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27.

Mr Burton did not want to press charges, and following Ms Flack,amp;#39;s death a member of her management team hit out at the CPS saying they should 'look at themselves and how they pursued a show trial that was not only without merit but not in the public interest,amp;#39;.

Legal commentator Joshua Rozenberg appeared on Good Morning Britain with Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh today to discuss how the CPS decide to pursue cases against alleged criminals – and why they might do so even against the 'victim,amp;#39;s,amp;#39; wishes.

Ms Singh said that in cases of alleged domestic violence, historically, victims may have refused to support prosecutions for many reasons, and Mr Rozenberg said: 'That,amp;#39;s absolutely right. Take the classic example of a man accused of assaulting a woman – maybe a sexual assault.

'They live together and the woman has second thoughts and she says I want to withdraw the charges… or is coerced as you might well imagine could happen in other circumstances.

'Should the CPS say 'oh well don,amp;#39;t need to worry about it any more because she has been persuaded to drop the charges?' It,amp;#39;s not up to her. It,amp;#39;s up to the state to decide.'

Mr Rozenberg said that the Crown Prosecution Service will ask themselves whether there was enough evidence for a reasonable chance of conviction and if a prosecution was in the public interest.

Pictured: Lewis Burton with Caroline Flack, who was facing charges of alleged assault

'It,amp;#39;s never going to be in the public interest for somebody to be hounded to their death,' he said. 'I,amp;#39;m sure that the CPS is sympathetic as we all are this morning about this tragedy, but if you could simply say to the CPS I am vulnerable, I am likely to take my own life, well, a lot of people would say that and it wouldn,amp;#39;t be true.

'It,amp;#39;s very difficult for the CPS to judge, we don,amp;#39;t know what evidence Caroline Flack,amp;#39;s lawyers gave to the CPS about her state of mind.'

He added that the CPS will consider the welfare of a person who has been accused of a crime, using the example of someone who is terminally ill.

Mr Rozenberg added that prosecutions can be dropped if they,amp;#39;re not in the public interest.

Richard Madeley asked Mr Rozenberg if he knew of a prosecution being dropped because somebody said they might take their own life, and he responded: 'Simply saying that would not lead to the dropping of a prosecution because it would be too easy.

Nazir Afzal, a former CPS prosecutor for the North West, posted a series of tweets hitting out at online trolls and explaining why the CPS decides to prosecute cases of domestic abuse, even when the complaint has been withdrawn.

'Producing medical evidence that you,amp;#39;d tried suicide on several occasions in the past, that you were mentally ill, that you,amp;#39;d been taken to hospital, or whatever it may be, is certainly something that may lead to a postponement of a prosecution and perhaps even in extreme circumstances, it being dropped.'

It comes after a former chief prosecutor defended the CPS over pursuing charges against Flack and hit out at social media trolls.

Nazir Afzal, a former CPS prosecutor for the North West, explained why the CPS decides to prosecute cases, even when the victim,amp;#39;s complaint has been withdrawn.

Mr Afzal said there were 750,000 reports of domestic violence last year to police, but only 75,000 were prosecuted, and 75 per cent of those convicted.

And more than 120 domestic homicides were prosecuted without any victim evidence, he said.

Mr Afzal added: 'It,amp;#39;s to avoid the latter that prosecutors pursue the former. But only when there are allegations of serious violence and there is other strong evidence available such as 999 call recordings, police body worn camera, statements and interview.

'Sometimes you need to protect someone even when they can,amp;#39;t see it themselves.

'However you must judge each case on its merits. Prosecutors make decisions without fear of favour – I can assure you the celebrity status or otherwise is irrelevant.

'Most offenders prosecuted aren,amp;#39;t even famous in their own homes,amp;#39;.

In the string of tweets, Mr Afzal also took aim at online trolls and the 'cult of celebrity,amp;#39;.

He said: 'The dehumanising of our social media victims means we say anything we like about them without consequences for us, even when consequences for our target can be terrible.

Nazir Afzal, a former CPS prosecutor for the North West, posted a series of tweets hitting out at online trolls and explaining why the CPS decides to prosecute cases, even when the complaint has been withdrawn

'Don,amp;#39;t forget there are degrees of harm, short of pushing someone to believe their life isn,amp;#39;t worth living.'

Flack,amp;#39;s management criticised the CPS in a statement.

Francis Ridley, of Money Talent Management, said: 'We are devastated at the loss of our client and friend Caroline Flack.

& # 39; The Crown Prosecutor's Service pursued this when they knew not only how vulnerable Caroline was, but also that the alleged victim did not support the accusation and had disputed the CPS version of events.

& # 39; The CPS should see itself today and how they conducted an exhibition trial that not only lacked merit but was not of public interest.

'And ultimately resulted in significant distress to Caroline. Our thoughts are with Caroline,amp;#39;s family at this time.

& # 39; An immensely talented young woman who was at the top of her game professionally and loved by viewers across the country. In recent months Caroline had been under huge pressure because of an ongoing case and potential trial which has been well reported.'

The CPS told MailOnline in a statement: 'Our deepest sympathies go to the family and friends of Caroline Flack.

"Given the tragic circumstances, we will not comment on the details of this case at this stage."

Caroline Flack,amp;#39;s final holiday: Friend of tragic Love Island host shares heartbreaking snaps of her feeling 'hopeful, but so weak,amp;#39; during Barcelona trip together

Caroline Flack flew to Barcelona with a friend a week before her tragic death, it has been revealed.

Flack took her own life aged 40 at her London home on Saturday after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault of her boyfriend Lewis Burton – a charge she denied and Mr Burton did not want to pursue.

Her friend Sam Campbell had taken Flack along with her on a work trip, but found the Love Island presenter was 'calm and hopeful, but so weak,amp;#39;, even while away in sunny Barcelona.

Sam Campbell took Flack along with her on a work trip to help keep her spirits up, but found the Love Island presenter was 'calm and hopeful, but so weak,amp;#39; even while away on holiday

Writing a tribute to her friend on Instagram, Ms Campbell said: 'I,amp;#39;ve lost count of all our holidays and trips. Last week she tagged along on a work trip to Barcelona with me. Waiting in the hotel while I did meetings,amp;#39;

Flack was pictured on a trip to a museum, sitting in the back of a tuk-tuk, and smiling while holding up a cuddly souvenir with the words 'not guilty,amp;#39; emblazoned across it.

Writing a tribute to her friend on Instagram, Ms Campbell said: 'I,amp;#39;ve lost count of all our holidays and trips.

'Last week she tagged along on a work trip to Barcelona with me. Waiting in the hotel while I did meetings.

'We went on a tuk tuk, walked, saw the sights, went to a house of curiosities and got our caricature done.

Miss Campbell posted this image as she paid tribute to Caroline Flack following their holiday to Barcelona a week before her death

'I,amp;#39;m so so glad she came and we got to have one more adventure together and a few last laughs,' Ms Campbell wrote

'We,amp;#39;d go for dinner then watch Ab Fab till we fell asleep. She was calm and hopeful, but so weak.

'I,amp;#39;m so so glad she came and we got to have one more adventure together and a few last laughs. I miss you so much already xxxxx.'

Panellist due to appear in TV show hosted by Caroline Flack pays tribute to 'caring and down to earth,amp;#39; star

A panellist who was about to appear in a TV show presented by Caroline Flack has paid tribute to the 'caring and down to earth,amp;#39; star.

Les Langley, of Low Coniscliffe, County Durham, was due to appear in Channel 4,amp;#39;s The Surjury after filming with the presenter over three months last year.

The programme, which was set to launch in the next few months, was cancelled after Channel 4 bosses revealed that they had decided 'not to broadcast,amp;#39; the show following Miss Flack,amp;#39;s death.

Les Langley, of Low Coniscliffe, County Durham, was due to appear in Channel 4,amp;#39;s The Surjury after filming with presenter Carolina Flack (pictured together) over three months last year.

Mr Langley had been part of the programme,amp;#39;s on-screen jury, which decided if life-changing surgery brought by a contestant would be granted.

He said: 'I was working on a new show with Caroline last year, there was three parts to filming a new show that was going to come out this year.'

Describing what working with Miss Flack had been like during filming, Mr Langley described the presenter as 'one of us,amp;#39;, despite her celebrity status.

He said: 'She was fantastic, she would come in the morning, her timekeeping wasn,amp;#39;t great to be honest, but she would ask each one of us how we were this morning.

'She really cared for those people (contestants) on the show, some of those people were coming on for life-changing surgery and were extremely nervous about coming out on stage. She would make them feel at ease.'

Mr Langley said that the ex-Love Island presenter did not act like a celebrity and that despite having her own make-up artist, she appeared down to earth.

He said: 'There was no star feel to it, she was just one of us. She had her make-up artist, but she was one of us.'

Describing what working with Miss Flack had been like during filming, Mr Langley described the presenter as 'one of us,amp;#39;, despite her celebrity status

But describing the moment a Whatsapp group made up of fellow panellists erupted with anguish, he said the announcement of her death was difficult to process.

He said: 'I was driving and my phone kept on bleeping – I thought it must have been about when the show was going to air.

'When I got home, I looked at my phone and was in total shock. I turned on the news, hoping it wasn,amp;#39;t true. It was really upsetting.'

Mr Langley said members of the group had come together to show their support for each other, while Channel 4 had contacted them to offer emotional support.

He added: 'Channel 4 emailed us within hours of it being announced, I just hope they would have given the same support to Caroline.'

A Channel 4 spokesman said: 'We are shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news about Caroline Flack.

'Our deepest sympathies go out to Caroline,amp;#39;s family and friends. Under the circumstances, we have decided not to broadcast The Surjury.'

For confidential support call the Samaritans on 116123, visit a local branch or go to www.samaritans.org