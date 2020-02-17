Bukayo Saka says he dreams of being an extreme in Arsenal | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML620c2c2e0caeed9f61392869506f9df011% %MINIFYHTML620c2c2e0caeed9f61392869506f9df012%

Arsenal's teenager, Bukayo Saka, may be making an impression on the left side, but still dreams of being an extreme in the club.

With Kieran Tierney injured, Saka has shone in his absence and Mikel Arteta asked him to play that position, ahead of Sead Kolasinac in the hierarchical order.

Although he is in a more defensive role, the 18-year-old still shows his attack skill while adding other assistance to his 4-0 game tour over Newcastle, with a huge skill for Valentino Lazaro nutmeg and then tune up to Nicolas Pepe.

No one in the Arsenal team has more assists than he does this season, so it is not surprising that he sees his future higher in the field.

"I'm really enjoying my football under the new coach," he said. "It's not my natural position, but he gave me all the advice I need.

"I have Granit (Xhaka) behind, David (Luiz) supports me and talks to me, so he gives me license to go and express myself in the last third and do what I can do."

"I feel that my dream was always to be an extreme, to affect the games, score goals and get assists. For now I will do the job that the manager asks me."

While he is asked to play more defensively, England's youth international is at least receiving an education that, according to him, will help him when he returns to the wing.

Saka credits Granit Xhaka and David Luiz for helping him settle on the left side

"I learned a lot about how the extremes in the Premier League play against defenders and how to position myself because their system is different," he added.

"I can play much higher because the end comes in and I can go."

"There is a lot of space for me and it is good for me. I am playing as an extreme when we have the ball, but without the ball I have to go back and work on my clearances, my course and everything I do not have." It didn't work all my life. I feel like I'm fine now. "

Saka has no contract next summer and has revealed that he is leaving talks to extend his stay in the Emirates to his representatives.

"I just leave all that to my agent and my parents," he said. "I just enjoy my football and play my football.

"As I said, it's for my agent. They're solving it. Of course I'm enjoying my football, enjoying playing with the new coach, so we'll see what happens."