Britney Spears stumbled upon her appearance & # 39; old & # 39; after going out without a bra with a medical booty

WENN / FayesVision

Instead of worrying about his leg that is possibly injured, people are attacking the bump maker & # 39; Womanizer & # 39; because of the way she dresses while visiting a tanning salon in Los Angeles.

Britney Spears It makes people question her style after they recently discovered it in Los Angeles. The 38-year-old singer ran out of a bra and wore a medical boot while visiting a tanning salon last Wednesday, February 12.

The "Toxic" singer was left without a bra under a red blouse, combined with white shorts in images obtained by Daily Mail. She also wore a medical boot on her left foot, while putting a blue sandal on her right foot. She also had a brown bag hanging over her shoulder, while holding a cell phone.

It is not clear when Britney suffered the injury, but still seems to have no trouble walking. The former Mouseketeer seemed completely fine when she was filmed playing barefoot on a beach on January 28.

After the photos appeared online, people have evaluated Britney's appearance. Instead of expressing concern about his seemingly injured leg, many Internet users were attacking the pop star because of the way he dressed, particularly during the excursion that day.

"Why does it always seem to have been in a three-day session?" One wrote in the comments section of the original article. Another intervened: "What is God wearing? Idk any 38 years who dress like this hahaha." Sharing the feeling, another one told the singer: "Brittney, please start dressing your age. Yes, your body looks great, but this dress is for teenagers."

One person commented on Britney's appearance in general, "aged very badly," while another added: "It looks very old and emaciated." Someone else elaborated his opinion: "It is obvious that Britney is mentally unbalanced. With all her money, one would think that they would get the family doctors to diagnose her properly and take the right medications. It's not that difficult when you have infinite funds. No one is really looking out for their best interests. If I were mentally balanced, I wouldn't be walking like a mess and it looks like a mess. "

Tired of reading the mean comments, someone defended the mother of two: "THE PEOPLE SUCKS. THIS GIRL IS MORE BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED THEN IT WOULD HAVE BEEN!! …. SUFFICIENT IS SUFFICIENT."

Meanwhile, a genuinely worried fan wrote: "I love her and I hope she is well." Someone else added: "We love you Britney, wishing you good health and happiness."