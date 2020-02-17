British prime minister's advisor resigns amid violent reaction over comments on IQ, race | UK news

An advisor to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who once said that black Americans have a lower average IQ than white Americans and He had discussed the benefits of leaving forced contraception on Monday amid a violent reaction from his comments.

Andrew Sabisky said he quit because he had become "a distraction."

%MINIFYHTML3496b12584f00b937978a390512978c511% %MINIFYHTML3496b12584f00b937978a390512978c512%

Earlier, Johnson's spokesman repeatedly declined to comment when asked about Sabisky, whose appointment generated widespread criticism after the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported statements made on his behalf online in 2014 and 2016.

Plus:

The media reported that Sabisky was hired after an unusual appeal earlier this year by Johnson's chief advisor, Dominic Cummings, for "weird and misfits with strange abilities,quot; to help bring new ideas to the UK government.

His resignation is a blow to that effort, which attracted criticism from those who said that Cummings was dodging the normal government recruiting processes.

"The media hysteria about my things online is crazy but I wanted to help (the government) not be a distraction," Sabisky said on Twitter.

"Consequently, I have decided to quit as a contractor … I signed up to do a real job, not to be in the middle of a giant character murder: if I can't do the job correctly, it makes no sense."

Sabisky, who has referred to himself as a "super forecaster," said he hoped Johnson's office would hire more people with "good geopolitical prediction records,quot; and that the "media learn to stop selective dating." .

An account on behalf of Sabisky made comments on the black IQ in a response to a 2014 blog post written by an American professor on educational disabilities in the United States.

In 2016, responding to a blog post written by Cummings, an account in Sabisky's name said: "One way to get around unplanned pregnancy problems that create a permanent subclass would be to legally enforce universal acceptance of long-term contraception. at the beginning of puberty. Vaccination laws set a precedent, I would say. "

UK government refuses to condemn comments

Both the opposition Labor Party and at least two of Johnson's conservatives had asked Sabisky be fired.

"The presence of Andrew Sabisky at number 10 is a bad reflection on the government and there is no way to defend it. He has to leave. The & # 39; weird & # 39; and the & # 39; misfits & # 39; are very well , but please, can't they offend for free? "Conservative lawmaker William Wragg wrote on Twitter before Sabisky resigned.

The presence of Andrew Sabisky in n. 10 is a bad reflection on the Government and there is no way to defend it. He needs to leave. The "weirdoes,quot; and the "misfits,quot; are very good, but please, they can't offend for free.

I can't be the only one uncomfortable with the recent trends n. 10. – William Wragg MP (@William_Wragg) February 17, 2020

Earlier Monday, a Johnson spokesman declined to discuss Sabisky's role in Downing Street and said "I will not comment on individual appointments."

Spokesman Jamie Davies also declined to say whether the prime minister agreed with Sabisky's views, which critics say are tantamount to supporting eugenics, the movement now discredited to improve the human race through selective reproduction.

"The prime minister's views on a variety of topics are well publicized and documented," said Davies.

However, Johnson has his own history of offensive comments.

In a speech in 2013, he said that any discussion about equality had to take into account the fact that 16 percent of "our species,quot; had an IQ of less than 85, while about 2 percent had an IQ higher than 130, and added: "The more the package is shaken, the easier it will be for some cornflakes to reach the top."

In 2000, while Johnson was editor of the Spectator, the magazine published an article by columnist Taki Theodoracopulos that said: "On average, Orientals are slower to mature, less randy, less fertile and have larger brains and higher IQ scores. on the other post, and whites fall somewhere in the middle, although closer to the eastern than blacks. "

The prime minister also previously described blacks as "piccaninnies,quot; with "watermelon smiles,quot;, and more recently he referred to Muslim women who wear the "burka,quot; or full veil as "mailboxes."

The president of the Labor Party, Ian Lavery, said: "It is unpleasant that the number 10 has not failed to condemn the atrocious comments of Andrew Sabisky, but has also endorsed the idea that whites are smarter than blacks."

"Boris Johnson should have the backbone to make a statement in his own words about why he made this appointment, if he supports it and his own views on the issue of eugenics."