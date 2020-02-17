Britain battered when storm Dennis brings landslides and travel chaos

LONDON – Britain has been hit by bad weather for the second consecutive weekend, which prompted an official warning on Sunday that lives were at risk as the streets flooded, mud flowed, train tracks dozens of flights were submerged and canceled.
The storm, called Dennis and classified as a "meteorological bomb,quot; by the national meteorological service, the Meteorological Office, triggered wind gusts of 91 miles per hour, becoming one of the most intense winter storms that take over the North Atlantic. The term meteorological pump is applied when the air pressure of a storm falls by some measure in 24 hours, causing great turbulence and high wind speeds.
The impact on the ground brought chaos to parts of England, Wales and Scotland, with more than half a month of rain falling in one day. In addition, a teenager's body was taken out of the sea during the storm, and a man died after he apparently fell overboard from a ship docked off the coast. On Sunday, police in Wales said another man had lost his life after falling into a river
Extreme weather hit areas that were still recovering from last week's storm, Ciara. That storm, called Sabine in German-speaking countries, it crossed Belgium, Great Britain, France, Germany and Poland with winds of more than 90 miles per hour. It left at least five people dead and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights, train services and sports matches.
At least 170 flights were canceled on Sunday, a weekend that is especially busy in Britain due to a week of school vacations. A red warning for parts of Wales early Sunday expired around 11 a.m., but most of Britain remained under an amber alert, the second highest warning after red.
Also on Sunday, about 320 flood warnings were issued across the country, including in South Wales, where the storm's rapid or deep flood water poses a risk to life, the Meteorological Office said. He added that 109.4 millimeters The rain (about 4.3 inches) had already fallen in Tredegar, a city in southeast Wales, from 4 a.m. on Friday.
"We urge people to follow the safety tips of officials and closely monitor the latest meteorological warnings of the Met Office," said Andy Page, the chief meteorologist at the Met Office.
In Nantgarw, a village in South Wales, vehicles were submerged and emergency workers had to rescue families.
In South Wales, online images showed A landslide on a mountain in Tylorstown after heavy rains.
Sarah Bridge, 55, who lives in southern Herefordshire, near England's border with Wales, told the BBC that she and her neighbors were shocked by the ferocity of the weather.
"The storm Dennis came as a tornado," he said. "It hit us very badly on Saturday night." She said she added that it had exploded through flood gates installed after an earlier episode.
In West Yorkshire, in the north of England, soldiers were preparing flood defenses and were preparing to intervene if the waters rose and left the residents stranded.
In western Scotland, people were advised not to travel, and bad weather forced the cancellation of ferry services.
Jeremy Parr, head of flood management at Natural Resources Wales, an environmental agency, warned people to be very careful if they need to travel.
"If you're outside, be very careful and never drive or walk through the floods," he said.
Last year, residents of Whaley Bridge, a small town in northern England, were ordered to evacuate after a dam in a 19th-century reservoir that rises above their homes was severely damaged by heavy downpours.
