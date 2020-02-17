Bret Bielema "interview,quot; for CU Buffs football job, according to a report

%MINIFYHTML5f4447dc21db042d6e9e17cb1da00f7811% %MINIFYHTML5f4447dc21db042d6e9e17cb1da00f7812%

Bret Bielema will be interviewed for CU Buffs training work, according to a tweet from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. CU is looking to replace Mel Tucker, who went to Michigan State University last week.

Bielema, 50, has a career record of 97-58 as head coach of the university. The former Iowa defensive lineman led Wisconsin to three consecutive Big Ten titles (2010-2012) and was voted the League Coach of the Year in 2006.

After registering a 68-24 record for seven seasons in Madison, the Illinois native found a harder sled at SEC West in Arkansas. Bielema was 29-34 in five seasons with the Razorbacks, leading the Hogs to three 2014-16 bowl games, but never finished above the third in the division.

Bielema earned $ 4.2 million in 2017, his last season with Arkansas.

He spent the fall of 2018 as a consultant with the New England Patriots, for whom he worked as a defensive line coach last fall. He had joined the New York Giants last month to serve as an external supporters coach and senior assistant coach.

The Bielema agent, Neil Cornrich, also represents Tucker, who left CU after 14 months at work and a 5-7 record in 2019 for a six-year contract with the Spartans worth at least $ 5.5 million annual

Tucker was scheduled to earn a base salary of $ 2,675 million with the Buffs this year.

According to reports, Bielema was a candidate for Spartans' work that was finally captured by the former CU coach.