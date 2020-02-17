Home Local News Bret Bielema "interview,quot; for CU Buffs football job, according to a report

By
Matilda Coleman
Bret Bielema will be interviewed for CU Buffs training work, according to a tweet from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. CU is looking to replace Mel Tucker, who went to Michigan State University last week.

Bielema, 50, has a career record of 97-58 as head coach of the university. The former Iowa defensive lineman led Wisconsin to three consecutive Big Ten titles (2010-2012) and was voted the League Coach of the Year in 2006.

After registering a 68-24 record for seven seasons in Madison, the Illinois native found a harder sled at SEC West in Arkansas. Bielema was 29-34 in five seasons with the Razorbacks, leading the Hogs to three 2014-16 bowl games, but never finished above the third in the division.

Bielema earned $ 4.2 million in 2017, his last season with Arkansas.

