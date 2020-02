PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – Boyz II Men of Philadelphia is giving back to the community that raised them. The musical group performed a show with sold out tickets at the Met in Philadelphia on Friday.

But not before presenting a check of $ 110,000 to the city's school district to support music in schools.

All members of the group attended The Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts.