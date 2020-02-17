%MINIFYHTML9802723badd98487d5655c6ce300fda311% %MINIFYHTML9802723badd98487d5655c6ce300fda312%

It was while sunbathing the Caribbean that Cummings, one of the architects of the Brexit 2016 campaign, issued his call on his blog for "super talented,quot; to come and work with him on Downing Street. The idea was to shake a cadre of senior officials, often educated in Oxford or Cambridges, which Cummings considers complacent.

"We need some real jokers, artists, people who never went to college and struggled to get out of a terrible hell," Cummings wrote in a post that prompted requests from, among others, Uri Geller, the self-styled magician-psychic Famous for folding spoons.

%MINIFYHTML9802723badd98487d5655c6ce300fda313% %MINIFYHTML9802723badd98487d5655c6ce300fda314%

Mr. Geller seems not to have received a callback. But Mr. Sabisky, who describes himself on Twitter as a "researcher,quot; and "super forecaster," was hired as an advisor in the prime minister's office.

%MINIFYHTML9802723badd98487d5655c6ce300fda315% %MINIFYHTML9802723badd98487d5655c6ce300fda316%

Then, over the weekend, reports began to emerge about their various online publications.

In Mr. Cummings' blog in 2014, for example, Mr. Sabisky suggested the "universal adoption of long-term contraception at the beginning of puberty,quot; for what he called the "subclass."

"I would say vaccination laws set a precedent for it," Sabisky wrote.

In a twitter post Last May, he wrote that "women's sport is more comparable to the Paralympic Games than men's."

And in a separate blog post, he said that when it came to "intellectual disability," there were higher diagnostic rates for black Americans than whites.

On Monday, the Prime Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, appealed to the government to "quickly control and demonstrate some basic but fundamental values."