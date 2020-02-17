Bolton suggests new revelations if he overcomes the "censorship,quot; of the White House

DURHAM, NC – John R. Bolton, the former national security adviser to President Trump, suggested Monday that his unpublished book contained many more revelations than just the campaign to pressure Ukraine for help with domestic politics, but said he was fighting against the "censorship,quot; the White House.
In his first public appearance since the Senate political trial trial in which Republicans refused to listen to his testimony, Bolton said the White House was trying to prevent him from publishing important parts of his new memories by calling them classified. He said he was going backward, but he feared that a pre-publication review might stop the book's publication next month.
"Despite all the focus on Ukraine and the trial trial and all that, for me, there are parts of the manuscript dealing with Ukraine, I see it as sparks in ice cream in terms of what is in the book," Mr. Bolton said he told an audience at Duke University during a forum on foreign policy on Monday night. “This is an effort to write history and I did my best. We will have to see what comes out of censorship. "
"I hope I can finally publish the book," Bolton said at another time. "I hope it won't be deleted." He recalled that the president had assaulted him on Twitter, Bolton said: "Tweet, but I can't talk about that. How fair is that?
Mr. Bolton refused to go into details about the Ukraine issue that led to Trump's political trial, and did not offer an opinion on the outcome of the trial that acquitted the president. At several points, instead, he offered shy answers, suggesting that everything would come out in his book if he was allowed to publish it.
When a student in the audience asked him if he thought the president's famous July 25 phone call pressuring President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to investigate the Democrats was "perfect," as Trump says, Bolton smiled. "You'll love Chapter 14," he said.
His reluctance to speak more explicitly has been enormously frustrating for months for Democrats who say he could simply say what he knows without waiting for a subpoena or permission from the White House. In fact, Duke's audience applauded twice at the suggestions that he should have testified in the House or simply have given a press conference saying what he knew.
"He had all the opportunities to introduce himself voluntarily," said Rep. Denny Heck, a Washington Democrat and a member of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, on CNN shortly after Bolton appeared in Duke. “He refused despite the fact that many others did. Frankly, what interests John Bolton is selling as many copies of his book as he can, point and point.
Bolton, who left his position under pressure last September, was a key figure in dealings with Ukraine, according to witnesses during the House investigation. Other officials said Bolton had opposed the suspension of security assistance to Ukraine and the pressure campaign for Ukraine to help incriminate Trump's rival rivals, referring to this as a "drug deal,quot; and warning that Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer, was a "hand grenade that will explode everyone."
In the book, According to people familiar with the manuscript, Bolton writes that Trump told him in August that he did not want to release the $ 391 million in security aid approved by Congress for Ukraine to help him defend himself against Russian aggression until Ukrainian leaders agreed to announce investigations on Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and other Democrats.
Bolton did not agree to testify during the House investigation and the Democrats decided not to cite him for fear of a long fight in court. But he offered to testify at the Senate political trial trial if he cites, only for Republicans to block an effort to hear his account even after reports about his book were published.
Trump disputed Bolton's memories, but White House lawyers said it didn't matter even if he was right because it wouldn't add to a crime that deserved removal.
While the White House has claimed that the book, "The room where it happened," contains classified information that will have to be removed before it can be published, Mr. Bolton's lawyer denied it and said it should be published as planned in March 17]
Some House Democrats have talked about citing Mr. Bolton to testify on his side of the Capitol even though the trial is over, but President Nancy Pelosi and other leaders have indicated that they do not want to proceed with such a move at this time. .
The president, on the other hand, has remained obsessed with Bolton, criticizing him in private conversations and complaining about what he sees as the betrayal of the former assistant.
During his appearance in Duke, Mr. Bolton was interrogated on stage by Peter D. Feaver, professor and former colleague of the administration of President George W. Bush. While repeatedly avoiding questions related to Ukraine or the impeachment, Bolton, one of the country's noisiest national security hawks, had no qualms about discussing his disagreements with Mr. Trump about foreign policy and his opinion that the president has not showed enough backbone against the enemies of the nation.
While praising Trump for abandoning President Barack Obama's nuclear deal with Iran, Bolton said the president had not fulfilled his own promise to strangle Tehran's theocratic leadership through economic sanctions and other methods.
"It's failing," he said of Trump's policy, "because I don't think he lives up to his slogan of maximum pressure." I don't think we are applying maximum pressure on Iran. I think there are countless ways during my term that we could have applied more pressure and should have done it. ”
Similarly, he denounced Trump's diplomatic reach to Kim Jong-un, the totalitarian leader of North Korea.
"It has also been a failure," Bolton said. “Kim Jong-un's search, meetings with him and efforts to reach an agreement with North Korea are doomed to failure. North Korea in the past 30 years has publicly committed on four memorable occasions separately to get rid of nuclear weapons and it seems that it has never succeeded. "
Mr. Bolton seemed to rule out Trump's. Recent invitation to Juan Guaidó, the leader of the Venezuelan opposition, to the State of the Union speech as a mere spectacle. When Mr. Feaver asked him if Mr. Trump's strategy for Venezuela was also failing, Mr. Bolton said: "I think it is because I think we were insufficiently strong in our support for Juan Guaidó, and theatricality is not equivalent to support for,quot;.
Bolton, of course, knew what Trump's policies were before working for him in 2018, but said he chose to take the job in hopes of changing the administration's direction.
"To follow the right policies for the United States, I was willing to endure many things," he said. "I am not asking for martyrdom. I knew, I think I knew, what I was getting into and I did it for 17 months. I did my best and you can judge the results according to the policies."