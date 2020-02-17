Bolton suggests new revelations if he overcomes the "censorship,quot; of the White House

DURHAM, NC – John R. Bolton, the former national security adviser to President Trump, suggested Monday that his unpublished book contained many more revelations than just the campaign to pressure Ukraine for help with domestic politics, but said he was fighting against the "censorship,quot; the White House.

In his first public appearance since the Senate political trial trial in which Republicans refused to listen to his testimony, Bolton said the White House was trying to prevent him from publishing important parts of his new memories by calling them classified. He said he was going backward, but he feared that a pre-publication review might stop the book's publication next month.

"Despite all the focus on Ukraine and the trial trial and all that, for me, there are parts of the manuscript dealing with Ukraine, I see it as sparks in ice cream in terms of what is in the book," Mr. Bolton said he told an audience at Duke University during a forum on foreign policy on Monday night. “This is an effort to write history and I did my best. We will have to see what comes out of censorship. "

"I hope I can finally publish the book," Bolton said at another time. "I hope it won't be deleted." He recalled that the president had assaulted him on Twitter, Bolton said: "Tweet, but I can't talk about that. How fair is that?