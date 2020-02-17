Blackhawks ends road trip with loss for Winnipeg jets – Up News Info Chicago

%MINIFYHTML7ad05ba5a1c130d31ad2bb16b4b60a6211% %MINIFYHTML7ad05ba5a1c130d31ad2bb16b4b60a6212%

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Nathan Beaulieu's first goal of the season at the beginning of the third period sent the Winnipeg Jets to the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night.

Playing in his 27th game of a season plagued with injuries, the defender fired once from the point that hit a Chicago player and got goalie Corey Crawford to give the Jets a 3-2 lead. Beaulieu also had an assist.

%MINIFYHTML7ad05ba5a1c130d31ad2bb16b4b60a6213% %MINIFYHTML7ad05ba5a1c130d31ad2bb16b4b60a6214%

Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Jack Roslovic also scored for Winnipeg, who came from two straight losses. Dmitry Kulikov added a couple of assists.

%MINIFYHTML7ad05ba5a1c130d31ad2bb16b4b60a6215% %MINIFYHTML7ad05ba5a1c130d31ad2bb16b4b60a6216%

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for the Jets (30-25-5), who played the fifth game of a six-game homestand (3-2-0).

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist and Ryan Carpenter also scored for Chicago, which came from an 8-4 victory in Calgary on Saturday night.

Crawford stopped 35 shots for Chicago (26-25-8), which completed a road trip 1-4-0.

The Blackhawks led 1-0 after the first period.

Carpenter scored his third goal of the season after Kane sent a sharp-angle reverse pass to the front of the net and Carpenter redirected the disc past Hellebuyck at 15:44.

Jets striker Andrew Copp entered Crawford alone about a minute later, but his shot failed the net.

Winnipeg beat the Blackhawks 14-10 in the opening period.

Appleton tied him up when he kicked Beaulieu's shot at 6:38 of the second.

Winnipeg seemed to get ahead at 9:05 with a goal from Kyle Connor, but it was reviewed and rejected because the disc fell from his arm.

Roslovic gave the Jets a 2-1 lead at 15:37 when he scored Kulikov's shot, but Chicago tied when Kane scored his 27th of the season with 53 seconds remaining in the period.

Beaulieu, who wasted time this season with three different injuries, received a pass from Patrick Laine and fired the disc at Crawford at 1:36 of the third. The blueliner made a gesture of throwing a monkey off his back after his goal.

The Blackhawks tried to beat Hellebuyck in the last minutes with an extra man, but the Jets blocked the shots and put their clubs on discs to hamper those efforts.

No penalties were applied in the game.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Blackhawks: Home against the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

Jets: Los Angeles Kings host on Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)