Black Corton stands firm in Kempton | Racing news





Bryony Frost and Black Corton

Black Corton tops the weights among the remaining 19 contestants for Kempton's 888Sport Handicap Chase.

Champion coach Paul Nicholls has halved his potential challenge to four runners, led by Black Corton, a first-grade course and distance winner as a rookie in 2017.

Nicholls also supplies Adrien Du Pont, a favorite before the post for Saturday's big drawback and he will receive a 11 ° 12lb Black Corton stone of higher weight if both run.

His other two possible are Romain De Senam and Sametegal.

Just A Sting by Harry Fry, another winner of the route and distance the last time he ran at Christmas, and Erick Le Rouge, the usual Kempton of Jane Williams, are two others at the head of the bets.

Dashing Perk, slightly run and low weight, Dr. Richard Newland also remains in the mix, as is the 10-year Tom George course specialist, Double Shuffle, twice a finalist in this race, and also second in King George VI 2017 Chase here.

The possible Grand National of Ben Pauling, Kildisart, Talkischeap of Alan King's yard and Henry Daly's rookie, Whatmore, are among the rest still in dispute.

Kempton also organizes three second-degree beginner careers, each with an illustrious role of honor and providing a late opportunity to present the credentials of the Cheltenham Festival.

The 888Sport Pendil Novices & # 39; Chase has attracted 13 tickets, including Erick Le Rouge, trained by Jane Williams.

Commanche Red, emphatically successful in the course and distance for Chris Gordon on boxing day, joins among the possible ones by Nicholls' master Tommytucker & # 39; Kauto Novices & # 39; Chase Faller and the three-time Colin Tizzard graduate winner, Reserve Tank.

There are also 13 in progress for the 888Sport Take & # 39; Em On Adonis Juvenile Hurdle, including two undefeated foals for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, who won the race last year.

Fujimoto Flyer, trained by Emmet Mullins in Ireland, has been absent since winning at Auteuil in September, while Nicky Henderson's Nanabelle has two victories at Cagnes-sur-Mer.

Nicholls & # 39; is only new to British action, having won the second of his two Auteuil starts.

Noel Williams winner, listed in Doncaster, Fantastic Ms Fox is among the likely opposition.

She and Nanabelle have an alternative entrance against the older horses in Sky Bet Dovecote Novices & # 39; Hurdle, which has 15 possible ones, which include the undefeated Buzz for Henderson.