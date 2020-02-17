Blac Chyna was & # 39; taken & # 39; to Dubai for a rich African man!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11
Logo

Blac Chyna spent Valentine's weekend in Dubai, with a wealthy Nigerian real estate developer called "Ray." And it seems that the two are romantically involved.

Or at least they were for the weekend.

MTO News confirmed that Chyna spent the weekend in Dubai for "business,quot;, where he met the extremely rich Nigerian. The two toured the entire Arab nation: to the zoo, to dinner and to the club.

And they related their trips in IG.

According to social media reports, Ray paid the airfare and the Chyna hotel.

Look:

Chyna_Newman
Chyna_Newman3

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here