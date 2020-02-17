Blac Chyna tells fans that all he wants is peace and love

Blac Chyna was swimming in a pool of roses for Valentine's Day and also made sure to tell his fans what exactly he wants in life. Look at the quote he shared below and see if you agree.

Some of Chyna's fans praised her appearance, but those who hated also responded to the comments to say that she had done too much work and that it doesn't seem natural.

"We don't want riches, we want peace and love #happyvalentinesday #valentinesday,quot; Chyna captioned one of his publications.

Someone commented: "You only say that because you already have it,quot;

Chyna shared another photo that she captioned with the following words: "You, like any person in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection."

Someone else told Chyna not to do more cosmetic interventions: "I can't believe you look like this, because no more work was so beautiful."

Another follower said: & # 39; @blacchyna I love you so much baby ❤️ …… I pray that you will find the peace and love you deserve 🇳🇬 & # 39 ;, and another detractor published this: & # 39; You're starting to look like a drag queen rather than a real woman.

An IG follower said this to Chyna: "Chyna little sister, you didn't need that chin … get some good friends to keep her 💯 with you you know anything!"

Chyna was recently in the spotlight in relation to her mother, Tokyo Toni.

Toni enjoyed the best Valentine's Day because she married her ex-husband, according to the latest news.

Toni revealed to fans that he would remarry her ex-husband Marcellus Hunter last week.

It is also worth noting that her relationship with Chyna seems to be in a good place because her daughter attended this wedding in some way.

Chyna launched on Instagram to see her mother's ceremony.



