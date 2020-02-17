Instagram

The real estate founder Lashed was reportedly taken to the Arab nation by real estate developer named Ray, who is said to be emotionally involved with the reality show star.

Blac Chyna apparently he was not single on Valentine's Day this year. The model, who has been fighting her ex and daddy Rob kardashian In court, he spent Valentine's weekend with an extremely rich Nigerian man in Dubai.

The "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"Star and the real estate developer named Ray told their trip to the Arab nation on their respective Instagram accounts. Based on their photos and videos, they at least went to the zoo, to dinner and to the club together.

According to MTO News, Blac called his trip to Dubai a "business trip," but then he met Ray, who is said to be romantically involved with the founder of Lashed makeup. Ray allegedly paid for his airfare and his hotel.

And it is enough to say that Ray made Blac happy during his time in Dubai while writing in one of his Instagram stories: "My experience in Dubai has been incredible."

It's unclear when Blac started seeing Ray, who goes through hushpuppi on Instagram, but it's not the first time he has a romantic relationship with a rich man. He was previously dating a boy named CJ after his separation from YBN Almighty Jay last year and then it was revealed that his ex was a royalty. According to reports, CJ is the Prince of Assyria, His Royal Highness Dani Chamoun Beddawi, whose family has a lot of money immobilized on land and hydrocarbons in Iraq and Iran.

However, their relationship supposedly ended because Blac was not ready for a serious relationship at that time and she cheated on him with Future instead. Shortly after that, she quit smoking with CJ. Since then, the prince moved and is now committed to another royalty, Princess Themeshayina Sibahle Dlamini, daughter of King Mswati III, the king of Swaziland.

Blac also had an intermittent relationship with Jay, whose real name is Jay Bradley, in 2019 and was briefly related to the rapper. Kid buu last summer.