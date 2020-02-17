Big Sean playfully checks Joe Budden on Jhene Aiko in a new interview

%MINIFYHTML420cae1199c4a6132f7b763dd6118bf311% %MINIFYHTML420cae1199c4a6132f7b763dd6118bf312%

In a promise to be more social in 2020, Big Sean recently sat down with Joe Budden for the latest episode of his popular YouTube series and the two cut him on several topics. However, one of the most interesting moments was when Sean playfully reviewed Joe regarding his previous comments about her.

Big Sean doesn't do so many interviews, so when he decided to go through Joe Budden's "Pull Up,quot; series on YouTube, his fans were excited. He opened more than he has done in several years, regarding his past struggles with depression, his rumored problem with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar and his newly renewed relationship with his girlfriend Jhene Aiko.

When he talks about Jhene being a big influence on his particular R,amp;B genre, Big Sean got excited about his talent. That was when Joe intervened and said, "I wish she would unlock me,quot; and Sean responded quickly with "you shouldn't have been talking about all that then."

In case you don't know what he means, it is in reference to Joe's comments last November when he said that Jhene has not grown as an artist and continues to do the same type of music repeatedly. Those comments are probably what led her to block it.

However, Sean and Joe were playful at the time and, in general, it was a very enlightening interview, specifically when he addressed the long-standing fight between him and Kendrick Lamar.

On his current relationship, he said:

"It reached a point where, somehow, it was just a strange tension between him and me even though it was already said that it wasn't a problem because people did it that way." Fast forward, I let the shit go. He let the shit out. He never talked about it. I never talked about it and should have said something. I should have gone out and said, "No, that's not all." I got your number and we communicated. Respect is mutual. It was literally nothing. "

Big Sean is currently working on a new album, which fans expect to be released sometime this year.

Roommates, what do you think about this?