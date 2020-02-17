Home Entertainment Big Sean denies that there has been beef between him and Kendrick...

Big Sean denies that there has been beef between him and Kendrick Lamar

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Big Sean finally addressed his rumored problem with rapper Kendrick Lamar, and according to the Detroit rapper, the problem did not exist.

"One of the people who, especially after Nipsey's death, was important for me to connect with Kendrick," Sean said in Joe Budden's Pull Up series. "Kendrick and I have a story … a relationship as partners. When all this Big Sean, Kendrick was happening, it was something I wish I had said."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©