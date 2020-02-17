Big Sean denies that there has been beef between him and Kendrick Lamar

Big Sean finally addressed his rumored problem with rapper Kendrick Lamar, and according to the Detroit rapper, the problem did not exist.

"One of the people who, especially after Nipsey's death, was important for me to connect with Kendrick," Sean said in Joe Budden's Pull Up series. "Kendrick and I have a story … a relationship as partners. When all this Big Sean, Kendrick was happening, it was something I wish I had said."

Big Sean went on to say that he believes that rumored beef was ejected from the track "Yo, yo y yo,quot;. Then he dropped the song "No More Interviews,quot; in 2016, and everyone assumed that their bars were intended for Kendrick:

"Then I remember connecting and seeing how & # 39; Oh, are you talking about Kendrick? & # 39; Because I'm talking about people rapping fast … I wasn't fighting with anyone. I was just rapping n * gga. It wasn't like a specific person, or else he would have said his name. "

Then he went on to say, "Fast forward, I let this shit go away. He let that shit go away … he never talked about it. And I never talked about it, and I should have said something, brother. I should have come out and said, & # 39; No, that's not … & # 39; But I didn't. I was working on this song with Nip and then Nip passed away. I have a program for J. Cole festival. I'm sitting next to TDE's Punch. I like: "Brother, how are you … did you ever yell at Kendrick?" I almost put it in the back of my brain. I'm like, "Damn it, no, I never did. And he's like, & # 39; Man, you should definitely shout at him & # 39; we got his number and we communicated. Respect is mutual. It literally was nothing. "