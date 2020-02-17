Best dressed actresses of the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020



Year after year, the Filmfare Awards have a galaxy of stars attending the big night. This year was even more special since for the first time Filmfare broke with tradition and hosted the night away from Mumbai in Guwahati, Assam. The 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare Awards was packed with entertaining acts, stars killing on the red carpet with glamorous outfits and giving prizes to the winners in the different categories. Diva Madhuri Dixit Nene impressed us with her style as she entered dressed in a bright dress without shoulders, which made her seem captivating.

Not only her, Alia Bhatt also made people stop and watch as she walked the red carpet in a pale pink and yellow dress, while Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar's suits turned their heads. Vaani Kapoor also killed him in a Manish Malhotra sari, while the Taapsee Pannu print dress pushed the red carpet. Check out our top 10 winners, who sizzled on the red carpet of the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards with their grace and glamor.

%MINIFYHTML919c9a46e581349eb3f882a737bb0edb11% %MINIFYHTML919c9a46e581349eb3f882a737bb0edb12%

Madhuri Dixit Nene looked radiant in a bright pink gold dress.

Alia Bhatt turned her head in a light pink and yellow dress without shoulders.

Bhumi Pednekar looked hot in his fluid dress.

Pooja Hegde oozes strength in this white and silver dress.

Vaani Kapoor opted for a blingy sari to clean her red carpet look.

The fluid printed dress by Taapsee Pannu was definitely striking.

Sanya Malhotra looked sexy while posing in this naked dress adorned on the red carpet.

The simple but elegant look of Radhika Apte also caught the eyes.

The combo & # 39; Kaali Peeli & # 39; of Ananya Panday, quoted by the actress herself, was really impressive

Mouni Roy made a perfect image while posing with this stunning dress on the red carpet.