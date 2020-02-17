Best dressed actors of the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020

The night of the Filmfare Awards is a night that Bollywood fans look forward to with great encouragement. Known as the biggest and most prestigious night in Bollywood, it makes everyone bring their fashionable A game to the forefront. A red carpet from Filmfare makes headlines due to the impressive display of the best costume selections and the charm that our B-town celebrities exude before and outside the camera. And 65th This year's Amazon Filmfare Awards were no different. With all eyes on them, B-town's men made sure to put on their best fashion foot by hitting the red carpet in Guwahati.

From shiny gold pants to gray suits and futuristic sunglasses, the night saw it all. Scroll to see 10 of our favorite men, who made everyone stop and watch as they killed the red carpet.

Ranveer Singh wore his red carpet look, with a black jacket with studs and a pair of great sunglasses.

Varun Dhawan kept it elegant with a blue velvet blazer and a white shirt.

Ayuhsmann Khurrana beat us while walking on the red carpet with a shiny silver blazer and a black bow tie.

Kartik Aaryan opted for a gray suit and a pair of comfortable slippers for the big night.

Siddhant Chaturvedi dazzled with gold pants and that million-dollar smile.

Abhimanyu Dassani looked handsome in a black bandgala while posing for the shutters on the red carpet.

Harshvardhan Rane made a great statement with a beige jacket and those polarized sunglasses.

Zaheer Iqbal looked impressive in a plaid suit and a lavender tie.

Govinda walked the red carpet in a black bandgala with his wife Sunita Ahuja.

Sunny Singh looked elegant in a white jacket with a black tie and matching shoes.