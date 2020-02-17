Bernie Sanders Rally in Richmond attracts great support before Super Tuesday – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML876b97438a9b3ac526f68857977023a911% %MINIFYHTML876b97438a9b3ac526f68857977023a912%

RICHMOND (Up News Info SF) – Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is conducting a campaign rally at the Craneway Pavilion in Richmond on Presidents' Day to encourage supporters to come out and vote before Super Tuesday.

Hundreds of Sanders supporters were lining up in the place long before the senator himself arrived. The doors of Craneway opened at 10 a.m. Monday for the rally, all part of the "Bernie Get Out The Vote,quot; event.

The organizers encouraged attendees to bring their ballots by mail.

The fiery supporters who spoke with KPIX at the event talked about Sanders' policies that attracted them to him.

“Free public education, protect the environment, put an end to corporate greed and also stop the surveillance of terror in the community. Those are some of the problems that Bernie Sanders has raised, issues that I strongly believe in, "said Clarence Thomas.

"I feel great! I really do. I think he has a great chance of this, probably the best of all and I think it represents almost everything we really hope for," Nicole Gomes said.

Before stopping in East Bay on Monday, Sanders stopped at the Clark County Democratic Party gala at the Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas over the weekend. There, he attacked the former mayor of New York City and current billionaire presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg before the Nevada committees next Saturday.

He called Bloomberg for his arrest and registration police, for opposing raising the minimum wage and accusing him of cutting Medicare and social security,

"And Mayor Bloomberg, with all his money, will not create the excitement and energy we need to have the electoral participation we must have to defeat Donald Trump," Sanders said at the gala.

The Sanders rally in Richmond is expected to last until 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.