PHOTOS: Colorado Kennel Club Dog Show 2020 February 14, 2020 at 11:04 p.m.

The Colorado Kennel Club Dog Show began Thursday, with dogs of all ages, sizes and colors of canines, including some that competed in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show less than a week ago.