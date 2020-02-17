Behind the scenes of the Harriet Tubman museum in Cape May will open in June – Up News Info Philly

%MINIFYHTML20d40d896c8ae48b51b727261bffe7e811% %MINIFYHTML20d40d896c8ae48b51b727261bffe7e812%

CAPE MAY, N.J. (Up News Info) – Cape May played a fundamental role in the abolitionist movement and the underground railway. Cape May is now obtaining a long-awaited museum to show efforts to bring slaves to freedom.

The goal of the Harriet Tubman Museum under construction in Cape May is not only to take it back to a time when slaves escaped for their own lives, but the planners also want him to know that people were here to help.

"There were abolitionists, there were churches, there were Quakers here who know that they helped Harriet and helped the Underground Railroad as it advanced," said museum manager Lynda Towns.

Tubman spent time in Cape May and Philadelphia helping slaves achieve freedom.

The museum is being built in the historic Howell House on Lafayette Street. It once served as the parish house for the Baptist Church of Macedonia located next door.

But before construction began, the house was vacant for 40 years and in danger of being demolished.

"Every day we are reminded of how special this project is," said contractor Zack Mullock.

The museum will tell the story of the Africans of his life in Africa, his shipment to the United States, his terrible experience of centuries and his quest for freedom.

Wooden boards rescued from a house in Cape May that was also on the underground railway will also be used.

"What we are talking about is the history of Cape May and, frankly, the history of the United States of America." You can't find a more important project, "Mullock said.

Construction has been ongoing for about a year and the museum will open on June 19.

"We feel that a celebration for freedom and emancipation on June 19 would be appropriate," said the executive director of the Cynthina Mullock museum.

June 19 is also known as Juneteenth, when the country's last slaves were released in Texas.

Planners say they expect people who come here to use the Tubman example for their own lives.

"It doesn't matter who you are, it doesn't matter where you come from, it only matters where you're going," said Reverend Harold Harris.