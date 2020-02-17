Ayesha Curry straddles Stephen Curry in a sexy holiday photo

Ayesha Curry Y Stephen Curry They are turning up the heat during this vacation.
The 31-year-old basketball star visited Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of himself enjoying some fun in the sun with his 30-year-old wife. The sexy snap showed the athlete holding the cookbook author close as she wrapped her legs around her waist and licked her forehead.
"Holiday vibes with my only one," captioned the photo. "Like dat!"
Although, Ayesha had some thoughts about her husband's post.
"At least you could have put a filter on this," he wrote in the comments section. "Although I love you."
According to Ayesha's Instagram account, the couple seems to be spending time in Cabo San Lucas. During the trip, celebrities enjoyed everything from kayaking and whale watching to golf and singing. They even sat for a tasting.
They also made time to wish each other a happy Valentine's Day.
"Chooch I LOVE YOU. There is nothing more to say," Ayesha wrote on Instagram. "You are my everything. All things, always. Feeling blessed to be able to breathe the same air every day and exist together. I will never take it for granted. Thank you for being silly with me, laughing with me., Loving with me and sometimes for me. I am a movement by myself but we are a force when we are together. Do you know what I mean? Do you see what I did there? Luh. "
Still, it seems that Ayesha and Stephen are getting a little nostalgic. The stars are proud parents of three children:Riley, Ryan Y Canyon"And they seem to miss their little ones."
"I'm having a lot of fun with my love and the curry team, but I can't wait to go home with my baby and the girls!" Ayesha wrote on Instagram with an image of Canon. "I mean … this face?! I only wrested my wig and heart every time."
Until then, enjoy the rest of the trip you two!
