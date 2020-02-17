Ayesha Curry straddles Stephen Curry in a sexy holiday photo

Ayesha Curry Y Stephen Curry They are turning up the heat during this vacation.

The 31-year-old basketball star visited Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of himself enjoying some fun in the sun with his 30-year-old wife. The sexy snap showed the athlete holding the cookbook author close as she wrapped her legs around her waist and licked her forehead.

"Holiday vibes with my only one," captioned the photo. "Like dat!"

Although, Ayesha had some thoughts about her husband's post.

"At least you could have put a filter on this," he wrote in the comments section. "Although I love you."

According to Ayesha's Instagram account, the couple seems to be spending time in Cabo San Lucas. During the trip, celebrities enjoyed everything from kayaking and whale watching to golf and singing. They even sat for a tasting.

They also made time to wish each other a happy Valentine's Day.